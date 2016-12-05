Click to read the full story: Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ gets unleashed with new images

Universal Pictures released it’s first full trailer for “The Mummy,” and it definitely looks very interesting. Tom Cruise gets thrown all around in the trailer (which you can see just below), and it looks like it’ll be putting him through some great horror moments along with his usual full impact, high-octane action shots.

Unlike the first reboot incarnation back in the 1990’s which starred Brendan Frasier and relied on a lot of comedy moments, this “Mummy” is going a much darker route. From the looks of the trailer, it looks like the right decision and might give Cruise another lucrative franchise to go with his “Mission Impossible,” one.

[springboard type=”video” id=”1673777″ player=”mtvt006″ width=”480″ height=”400″ ]

The trailer starts with Tom Cruise and crew carrying a huge metal casket on a military airplane, and then a slew of birds decide to give the pilot a Captain Sully moment, but there’s no Hudson River to land in. All hell breaks loose, and the plane crashes, obviously unleashing that mummy force. The twist with having a female mummy should be quite interesting, and this is one of the reboots, I’m looking forward to checking out.

I’m still on a high from getting to watch the first twenty-eight minutes of “Rogue One,” so I might be in a more forgiving mood after that wonderful pleasure.

Below are some great images from the trailer that should get you intrigued.

The official synopsis for “The Mummy:”

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy.

Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, “The Mummy” brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

Cruise is joined by a cast including Annabelle Wallis (upcoming King Arthur, television’s Peaky Blinders), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Courtney B. Vance (TV’s American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson) and Oscar® winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator).

The creative team on this action-adventure event is led by director/producer Alex Kurtzman and producer Chris Morgan, who have been instrumental in growing some of the most successful franchises of the past several years—with Kurtzman writing or producing entries in the “Transformers,” “Star Trek” and “Mission: Impossible” series, and Morgan being the narrative engineer of the “Fast & Furious” saga as it has experienced explosive growth from its third chapter on. Sean Daniel, who produced the most recent “Mummy” trilogy, produces alongside Kurtzman and Morgan.

“The Mummy” is slated to hit theaters on June 9, 2017.

The post Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ gets unleashed with new images appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando