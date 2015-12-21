Click to read the full story: Tina Fey Outswifts Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid’s Bad Blood with Joe Jonas

Even the great Taylor Swift can’t escape being the subject of a parody. On Saturday Night Live’s December 19 episode, comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler enlisted some of the biggest names in Hollywood to join their “squad” while they put their own spin on Taylor’s video for “Bad Blood.” We’ve included both the original Taylor Swift “Bad Blood” video featuring Kendrick Lamar along with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s version. Everyone in the industry knows that the ultra-sunshiny Taylor Swift can be rather prickly when it comes to her image so expect the Swiftettes to all comfort her off camera.





In Tina and Amy’s version of the song, they replace “band aids” and “bullet holes” with things such as “mammograms” and “sandwiches,” as they sang about things that help them get by in their regular, not so glamorous day-to-day lives.

Replacing Taylor’s all-star cast that included such names as Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, Ellen Pompeo, amongst numerous others, was Tina and Amy’s version of the girl squad – including Gayle King and Amy Schumer.

While they did opt to alter some of the appearances and lyrics to the pop song, Amy, Tina and guests were seen in very similar looks to Taylor’s squad, as they donned tight leather costumes, wigs, and weapons of mass destruction. In addition, they couldn’t help but throw in a slow-motion post-apocalyptic walk.

Speaking of “Bad Blood,” Gigi Hadid (who starred in Swift’s video), has created some bad blood between her former boyfriend Joe Jonas and her. This came after rumors started swirling that Gigi was romantically linked with ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik, just weeks after her and Joe ended things.

While Gigi and Zayn have not addressed the rumors publicly, it seems they are making sure people know that they are definitely an item. Early on Sunday, Zayn posted a picture to his Instagram of a black-and-white selfie showing him cuddling up next to Gigi. In the picture, Gigi is running her hands through Zayn’s beard, while he lovingly presses his face up against hers. While Zayn did not specifically caption the photo, most are assuming that this pretty much confirms the romance rumors between the two.

Zayn Malik, Instagram post:

The rumors initially started in November after the two were seen together at an after-party for the American Music Awards. Shortly after this, the two were once again photographed together holding hands while leaving The Nice Guy restaurant and club in Los Angeles. A witness inside of the restaurant spilled to E! News, “Gigi and Zayn couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They were holding hands under the table, whispering in each other’s ears, and Zayn [was] holding Gigi’s leg. Gigi was so attached to him that she even followed Zayn outside to the patio during a smoke break.”

However, while Gigi seems enamored by her new man, it is being reported that her friends are confused by the new relationship. Sources claim that many of them were shocked, as Zayn definitely does not fall under Gigi’s usual type when it comes to men.

The post Tina Fey Outswifts Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid’s Bad Blood with Joe Jonas appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay