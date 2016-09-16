Click to read the full story: Tim Gunn not sold on Kanye West and Adele’s ten year break

While Kanye West may be able to sell thousands upon thousands of dollars worth of clothes with holes in them, he still hasn’t been able to win over at least one fashion mogul with his polarizing designs. Project Runway’s Tim Gunn recently opened up to Access Hollywood about his thoughts on Kanye West’s latest clothing line, Yeezy Season 4.

Tim told the media outlet, “I’m totally perplexed about why the fashion industry has not looked at these, frankly, dumb, basic clothes and cried ‘hoax.’ Kanye West is a sphinx without a riddle. I just don’t understand why people are so in awe. [The models in the show were] basically wearing stretched undergarments.” Not one to hold back, Tim went on to add, “I think the only thing dumber than [Kanye’s clothes] would be the people who would buy these clothes.”

Despite Tim’s unfavorable opinion of Kanye’s fashion line, people continue to buy the incredibly over-priced pieces. In fact, Kanye’s initial line Yeezy Season 1 wound up completely selling out in the first week of its release. Back in 2013, Kanye collaborated with the brand A.P.C. and created the most basic of basic white tees. Somehow, even with a hefty $120 USD price tag slapped on it, fans still flocked to the Kanye-endorsed item, and it sold out in record speed.

Much to Tim’s dismay, people continue to drop mad cash in order to get their hands on a piece of Kanye’s collection.

Some bad news hit the press today for Adele fans. While it has not been confirmed, The Sun is reporting that Adele is planning to take a break from touring for 10 years after she wraps her current “25 Tour.” Sources close to the “Hello” songstress claim that she wants to take a break in order to watch her son Angelo grow up.

One insider revealed, “Angelo is the number one priority for Adele. He is the most important thing in her life. She has brought him everywhere with her on tour but as he is starting school next year; he won’t be able to join her anymore. Adele doesn’t want to miss a moment of Angelo growing up, and it’s an easy decision for her to give up touring for him.”

Fortunately, even if this rumor is true, there is still some hope that fans will be able to see Adele perform while Angelo is in school. According to The Sun, Adele is seriously considering taking on a residency in Las Vegas. Like her counterpart Britney Spears, she feels that she would be able to provide a stable environment for her family, while still being able to perform regularly for fans. The insider explained, “[Adele] is going to consider doing a Las Vegas residency – something which has already been put on the table. A regular Vegas show appeals to her because it is in one place and she would be able to maintain a normal life, but it won’t happen for a number of years.”

It was already hard enough for music lovers to wait for her to return this time around (with her album 25). One can only imagine the Adele-withdrawals fans will face if she does decide to take a decade-long hiatus!

Actor Mark Wahlberg has ended his bid for a pardon for assaults he committed as a teenager in Massachusetts.

In 1988, a 16-year-old Wahlberg hit a Vietnamese man in the head with a stick while trying to steal alcohol and punched another in the face while trying to avoid police.

Wahlberg said he was high at the time. He served about 45 days in jail.

Wahlberg apologized and said he has dedicated himself to becoming a better person so he could be a role model and raised millions of dollars for charity.

His 2014 pardon application was met with sharp criticism.

A Massachusetts Parole Board spokesman said Thursday that Wahlberg didn’t respond to a letter asking if he wished to keep his petition open, so the matter has been closed.

Wahlberg, now 45, told reporters at the Toronto Film Festival this week that he regrets asking for the pardon, but he’s grateful that the process allowed him to meet and apologize to one of his victims.

“Some good did come out of it,” he said.

Wahlberg, who grew up in the Dorchester section of Boston, started out as rapper Marky Mark and went on to star in movies such as “Boogie Nights,” The Departed,” ”The Fighter” and “Ted.”

