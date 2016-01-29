Click to read the full story: Think you know Peyton Manning? Here’s 25 more facts you might not know

Peyton Manning is all set and raring to go into the fourth Super Bowl in his pretty stellar career, but like with many longtime athletes, that just one of the numbers attached to him. Our friends at Point After have pulled together Mannings Top 25 numbers that some of you may know, and some of you may now learn about.

Following a 20-18 victory over the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is poised to play in his fourth Super Bowl.

The former No. 1 overall pick has positioned himself well in the omnipresent debate over who is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. A second title would go a long way toward helping his standing, but he’ll have his hands full against Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Leading up to the looming showdown, PointAfter opted to take a step back and look at Manning’s career through the lens of 25 numbers-driven facts. We’ll start with one (the amount of Super Bowl rings he’s won — at least at the time of writing) and finish with a number comfortably in eight digits.

