'The Voice' 911 Pharrell's Team Not So 'Happy'

Tonight, NBC aired this week’s Live Eliminations on The Voice. Today’s show was another round of Live Eliminations, as the Top 11 singers were cut down to become the Top 10.

Weirdly enough, the singers who got top rankings on the iTunes chart this week were eerily similar to those who managed to do so last week. It seems like there are already some favorites amongst viewers, so we will have to see if the outsiders can somehow get into this inner circle in the coming weeks.

The show begins with host Carson Daly announcing that every single one of the contestants was able to get their performance on the iTunes Top 100, with Amy Vachal beating out Jordan Smith for the top spot.

Right away, Carson gets into the results. He reveals that the first two safe artists are Team Adam’s Amy Vachal and Team Gwen’s Braiden Sunshine.

I am in no way surprised that Amy was safe yet again as her performance of “Blank Space” was even better than her cover of “Hotline Bling” she did last week (which was still pretty good). In addition, she got a few votes added to her total by landing the top spot on iTunes. However, I am incredibly surprised that Braiden got saved. I have no idea why he is still being voted in, other than maybe his youth factoring in and swaying over some voters.

While Carson does get a few questions in between announcing the results, it isn’t long till he reveals the next two artists who are safe: Zach Seabaugh (Team Blake) and Jordan Smith (Team Adam). I am not shocked to see Zach and Jordan move on. Jordan has more than proved himself as a talented vocalist and Zach is undoubtedly winning over every teenage girl’s vote in America.

Last week we were given a performance from Team Pharrell and Team Blake. Thus, this week Team Gwen hits the stage. Along with their coach, Korin, Jeffrey, and Braiden sing “You Get What You Give” by New Radicals. Usually, I am not one to enjoy the group performances, but I thought the song really fit the diversity of the group. However, Jeffrey Austin was the only one who could fully keep up with Gwen’s signature sound. Although, Korin did have a few good moments, as she showcased her upper register.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the “family” of artists is shown having a banquet dinner together. Barrett announces that they are all going to write down something that they are thankful for and then everyone is going to guess who wrote what. After some corny jokes and exaggerated smiles, the segment ends and we get back to the results.

The next two singers safe are Madi Davis of Team Pharrell and Emily Ann Roberts of Team Blake. As far as country singers go, I like Emily and think she has a real future in music. And of course, I am very happy Madi Davis is in it for another week, but I was more than expecting this outcome.

Adam, who I just noticed, has hair now, joins his team on stage for the second group performance of the night. Jordan, Shelby, Amy and Adam collaborate on “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by the Beach Boys. Unfortunately, it seems like Adam did not have a good night with his singing, as he was the weak link of the performance. Normally he is not too bad of a singer, but he was definitely off tonight, and I think even he realized it.

It wasn’t only Adam who had a bit of a rough night; after the performance, Carson made a slight error when reading out the results. Initially, he calls out the next safe artist to be from Team Adam. However, at this point only Shelby is left from the team. Therefore, after a few confused glares are given amongst the contestants, Carson corrects himself and announces that Team Gwen’s Jeffrey Austin is safe.

Following Jeffrey, Carson announces that Team Blake’s Barrett Baber and Team Adam’s Shelby Brown are the last two artists to be completely safe for the next round.

This means that Evan McKeel (Team Pharrell) and Korin Bukowski (Team Gwen) are left singing for the Instant Save. Evan kicks it off with Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.” Unfortunately, it sounds the same as all of his past performances: flat and dull.

Shortly after, Korin takes the stage with Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved.” While in theory I thought that Korin was going to runaway with this final showdown, but her performance was also lacking tonight. She felt very low energy and had several moments where she was completely off-key.

Nonetheless, after the show returns from its final commercial break, Carson announces that yet again Korin wins the Instant Save. Thus, Pharrell is left with one contestant in the game: Madi Davis (seeing that Evan was sent home). Fortunately for him, Madi is a real contender this season.

You can catch the Top 10 performing on The Voice next Monday, November 30 at 8 pm on NBC.

