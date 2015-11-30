Click to read the full story: The Max 360 Will Give You Piece Of Mind While Saving You Money

This post brought to you by Escort Radar + Laser Detectors.

Escort Radar’s new Max 360 radar and laser detector is yet another tech gadget that is able to relieve some stresses that many people encounter on a daily basis. Basically, the Max 360 is a system using Escort’s exclusive Defender Database of active red light and speed camera locations. The system alerts drivers when they are approaching speed traps or speed surveillance cameras.

Additionally, the new updated system now has built-in Bluetooth technology that allows you to access a network of other radar users on your smartphone. Through their award-winning “social network for the road” Escort Live! App, you can connect with other detector users. In the app, you can get information about the local speed limits, get speeding alerts and report or receive warnings about local areas where roads are being monitored for speeding.

With the advances in technology, drivers face an increasing amount of ways to be ticketed. Whether it be a radar and laser guns, red light cameras, air patrol, photo radar (speed cameras) or the traditional cop car on the road, drivers are having to become hyper aware of their surroundings which can often be difficult when trying to focus on safely getting from A to B. Therefore, the Escort Radar Max 360 helps alleviate these extra stresses on drivers, as it delivers pinpoint precision that alerts drivers of speed traps and cameras quicker and with more accuracy than any other technology on the market today.

With a technology so useful and relevant to everybody’s daily routine, it has become a misconception that using radar and laser detection for speed traps is illegal. However, in general, this is not the case. The Max 360 is completely legal for use in non-commercial vehicles in 49 states (as it is currently prohibited in Virginia and Washington, D.C.).

The database used to run the Max 360 is constantly updated, which allows you to keep up to date with the increasing presence of red light and fixed speed cameras in the US. Therefore, for a minimal subscription charge, Escort ensures your system is kept up-to-date with all camera threats when driving.

This system is not simply for drivers who consider themselves “speeders,” as it can benefit drivers who are regularly commuting and may be driving through roads where speed limits change without their awareness. Ultimately, even if you are a cautious driver who doesn’t speed you are still at risk to get ticketed, as the National Motorist Association estimates that 1/3 of all citations given for speed-related violations are products of inaccurate accusations.

Thus, even cautious drivers can’t avoid the threat of being ticketed. On average, driving tickets cost drivers $150 – totaling up to over $6 billion in fees being collected for speeding a year. In addition, it is not only the amount of the ticket that driver’s are facing, as the average insurance increase over three years from a single ticket is $900. Meaning that based on the value equation of a detector, the Max 360 pays for itself by saving a driver from only one ticket.

While technology has increased the presence of speed monitoring systems, it has also allowed for Escort to create revolutionary technology with the Max 360. The Max 360 has power, precision and 360-degree protection, which is unparalleled by any other product in the industry. It features arrow indicators that show the direction of the radar source for complete protection.

The system also has a dual antenna front and rear detection feature that detects surrounding threats. With its GPS-powered AutoLearn technology, the Max 360 intelligently filters out false alerts based on their signal frequency and location. The product also has Digital Signal Processing, which provides users with extreme range and lightning fast responses.

Lastly, Escort is so confident with the Max 360 that they are offering customers a “Speeding Ticket Limited Guarantee,” which promises to pay for any speeding ticket (both radar and laser) that a user receives after purchasing a system factory direct. Escort is also offering to buy old detectors from customers and give them credit towards their purchase of a new and improved console.

The machine itself has been getting rave reviews from industry experts. Speed Measurement Laboratory Inc. comments: “In 30 years of impartial testing, we haven’t seen the astoundingly accurate reporting range or the immediacy of alert by any other system.”

The all-new Escort Max 360 is available now for $649.95. After buying the console, users can opt to purchase an additional 24-month service plan and a 1 or 3-year upgrade that allows them to receive weekly speed trap and camera updates.

We’ll be getting a chance to test drive the Escort Max 360 and let you know our own personal reactions to it. In the meantime, check them at Escort 360, and from the sound of it, this sounds like one tech item we’ll be adding to our must-have holiday wish list.

