Terrell Owens Felt ‘Disrespected’ by Hall of Fame Snub, Marvin Harrison Not Amused

Terrell Owens likes to talk. He’s been doing it his whole career, so it didn’t shock anyone when he had something to say about his recent Hall of Fame snub—honestly, the only real surprise was that it took him this long to say it.

“I felt more so disrespected,” said Owens. “I think you guys know, my stats speak for themselves. I think everyone realizes that there is a flaw in the system. I didn’t really have to say a whole lot. Around the country, two weeks after the Super Bowl and this whole induction thing, people are still talking about it.”

No, T.O. No one’s talking about you anymore. We got over it.

“It’s a shame for some pencil-pushers to vote guys in, considering the body of work they’ve done and put out on the football field. What I’ve done throughout my career speaks volumes.”

Stop it, T.O. Don’t turn this whole thing into some sort of conspiracy theory against you.

Just like with the majority of his comments, Owens offended someone. This particular time it was former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver and a newly-selected member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2016 Marvin Harrison. Generally a pretty quiet guy, Harrison took exception to Owens’ comments and fired back with his own.

“I’m not concerned about, you know, T.O. Not one bit. I was concerned about myself. I wasn’t worried about splitting the vote with anyone. That was it. The person who was supposed to get in got in. And that was me. If he didn’t get in, that’s his problem. He can talk all that other bullshit like he’s been doing. That’s on him. But I’m in. My jacket is gold. I will look in the rear view for nobody. So he can get his ass in whenever he gets in…if he gets in. If he doesn’t get in too bad. The hell with him.”

Shots. Fired. Harrison showed the world a little passion. But let’s be clear about something, Owens will be in there soon.

Maybe the NFL should just let these guys go at it on the field. Hell, I’d pay to see that one last time. It would sure be better than the Pro Bowl.

