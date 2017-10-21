Click to read the full story: Taylor Swift’s ‘Gorgeous’ Joe Alwyn plus Mariah Carey gets Packed

Right in line with the release of yet another new Taylor Swift song, sources close to the country-turned-pop star are revealing even more about her mysterious romance with actor Joe Alwyn. For the past few months it has been known that Taylor is dating Joe. However, both stars have been incredibly private about their relationship. Nonetheless, some insiders within Taylor’s camp spoke with tabloid US Weekly this week and spilled some details about what Taylor and Joe are really like as a couple.



In the most recent issue of US Weekly, one Swift insider claimed that the duo is “very much in love.” They explained, “They have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes. It’s very normal, and no one really knows about it right now. They just work out, watch movies together and invite friends over. Taylor loves to cook and bake for him. They are still taking it slow.”

Earlier this week, Taylor released her song “Gorgeous,” which is off her upcoming album Reputation. Fans have already started posting theories on the Internet about the underlying meaning of the lyrics. And while we first heard about Taylor and Joe’s romance back in May, fans believe that they have been seeing each other for much longer based on some of the theories that have arisen from “Gorgeous.” Some are also saying it could be about Tom Hiddleston who burned our quickly with Swift after Calvin Taylor

“You’re so gorgeous/ I can’t say anything to your face/ ‘Cause look at your face/ And I’m so furious/ At you for making me feel this way/ But what can I say?/ You’re gorgeous,” Swift sings in the chorus.

In addition, the Grammy winner mentions “ocean blue eyes” which (not so) coincidently is the same color as Alwyn’s eyes. “Ocean blue eyes looking in mine/ I feel like I might sink and drown and die,” she sings.

Later on, Swift belts out: “You make me so happy it turns back to sad/ There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have.”

After months of silence, Australian businessman James Packer has finally spoken out about his failed engagement with singer Mariah Carey. Back in late 2016 (October), it was reported that James had dumped Mariah, largely due to her “extravagant spending” and her over-the-top reality show (which aired on E!). While James didn’t confirm or deny these reports, he did comment on his relatively short-lived romance with Mariah.

In a new interview with Australia-based publication the Weekend Australian, Packer gushed, “I was at a low point in my personal life. She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

While things have been settled now, the split between James and Mariah was reportedly quite messy. In fact, the “Always Be My Baby” diva apparently demanded to be paid out $50 million by Packer, as that would’ve been the amount she would have made if she and James had signed a prenuptial agreement. Unsurprisingly, James did not divulge on the validity of this story or any of the details behind the legal aspects of him calling off his engagement with Mariah.

Nonetheless, James has moved on with his life and so has Mariah. In fact, Mariah is currently dating her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka.

Bethenny Frankel‘s ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, will cop a plea deal in the stalking case against him.

Hoppy will be ordered not to have contact with the reality star for six months, TMZ reported.

The plea is a long time coming for Hoppy, who has rejected two previous plea deals amid accusations that he harassed and stalked Frankel after their marriage ended.

The couple’s turbulent 2012 split has been beset with drama involving a custody battle over their 7-year-old daughter and continuous allegations that Hoppy harassed and stalked the “Real Houswife of New York” via texts and emails after their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Hoppy was arrested earlier this year for showing up to their daughter’s school and approaching Frankel.

He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned,’” an NYPD spokesperson said at the time.

Reps for both Frankel and Hoppy did not immediately respond to request for comment. We can only hope Frankel is weathering this very emotional storm.

Jennifer Aniston needs to put on the brakes.

When People magazine asked the “Friends” star if she will add cologne to her line of fragrances, Aniston sniffed, “I’m not big on it. I’ve probably got [post-traumatic stress disorder] from cab rides in New York City that ended in pure suffocation.”

If you ask us, confirmed Angeleno ­Aniston — who last lived in New York in 2011 for exactly the length of time it took her to figure out that husband Justin Theroux’s West Village walk-up didn’t have valet — should take her snooty views about our cabbies back to Bel Air with her.

And while we’re quite sure that Aniston’s yoga mat doesn’t stink, given the choice between the scent of a yellow cab or her steaming superiority, we know which we’d choose. (When, by the way, was the last time she rode in one of these supposed taxis? We only ever recall seeing her around town blocking traffic in a chauffeured Escalade).

On Friday, New York’s taxi drivers responded to the Hollywood star, with Allan Fromberg of the Taxi and Limousine Commission telling media outlets, “Hundreds of thousands of people get in and out of NYC’s yellow cabs each day. Some leave behind umbrellas and cellphones, and some leave a bit too much cologne.”

Fromberg added, “My advice to Ms. Aniston would be for her to create a yellow taxi-themed cologne that is as subtle and sophisticated as she is, and call it ‘Common Scents’!”

Or, perhaps, Aniston should, unlike New York taxi drivers, stay in her lane.

Jenna Jameson is not happy with Playboy’s choice to feature its first ever transgender Playmate, the French model Ines Rau, in its November issue.

The former adult entertainer told Fox News, “I just think it’s a ridiculous attempt by Playboy to stay relevant. It is a foolish decision that alienates its consumer base.”

We unsuccessfully reached out to Playboy for comment. But Cooper Hefner, the son of late founder Hugh Hefner, told the New York Times: “It’s the right thing to do. We’re at a moment where gender roles are evolving.”

Jameson, 43, took to Twitter to voice her frustration with the legendary men’s entertainment brand.

Some followers expressed their dismay with Jameson’s Playmate perspective.

One user said, “So many LGBTQ people have been fans of you & actually looked up to you & your empire. That’s sad you would be so judgmental.”

Jameson replied to her former fan, “Just because Miss USA won’t let me compete (because I’m an ex-pornstar) doesn’t mean they don’t love me I love my gay and trans peeps.”

Another echoed Jameson’s sentiments, “Playboy has women in it. Playgirl has men in it. The Boy Scouts have boys in it. The Girl Scouts have girls in it. Why is this so hard?”

The mother of two continued to defend her position.

“Just because I don’t agree with a trans person being in Playboy doesn’t mean I’m “transphobic.”. People these days with all their “phobics.”

Meanwhile, Playboy posted one reader’s criticism on social media, likening it to mail they received in 1965 when they featured their first African-American Playmate.

Sean Penn’s bungle in the jungle just got much hotter and steamier!

The epic tale of Penn’s awkward rendezvous with notorious drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán in 2015 has a tawdry twist — the sexy Mexican actress who facilitated the meeting said Friday she had sex with the Oscar winner.

“I never fell for him. We had sex,” former soap star Kate del Castillo told “Good Morning America” about her romp with Penn. “We’re both adults, single and something was going on, but that was it. It was business.”

Del Castillo — initially rumored to have had a fling with El Chapo — revealed she instead bedded the “Mystic River” star during his misguided attempt to ­interview the infamous Sinaloa cartel leader.

“It was so stupid,” del Castillo said about her rumored affair with the drug lord.

“They were all thinking I had something to do with El Chapo and nobody asks me [about Penn] — and I’m not bragging about that.”

The actress went public with the dalliance after Penn attempted to stop Netflix from streaming her three-part documentary about the meeting.

Del Castillo’s doc, “The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story,” revolves around the secretive setup between Penn and El Chapo — which led to a story

by Penn in Rolling Stone magazine.

When asked why she is waiting so long to reveal the fling, the seductive actress said: “nobody asked me.”

The film depicts the pair wining and dining as the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” actor seduces her.

“He said, ‘That moment when you touched my chest, I knew something would happen between us,’” del Castillo recalls Penn telling her in the documentary, according to The Daily Mail.

The actress added that when they got back from the meeting, “We were very moved so [it] made sense that something would happen.”

Penn has been fighting the release of the documentary.

The actor is in a rage about allegations that he tipped off US authorities about Chapo’s whereabouts — and believes that the release of the documentary may put him in harm’s way.

Penn’s lawyers have told Netflix execs that “blood will be on their hands” if they air the series. El Chapo was captured during a shootout three months after his meeting with Penn in the jungle.

“This is nothing but a cheap, National Enquirer-esque tale spun be a delusional person whose hunger for fame is both tawdry and transparent,” a spokesperson for Penn said about the film that premiered Friday.

“It is reprehensible that, in their ongoing, relentless efforts to gain additional attention and publicity, Ms. del Castillo and her team who have zero firsthand knowledge have sought to create this profoundly false, foolish and reckless narrative.”

Penn’s account of that meeting was published in Rolling Stone one day after the drug lord’s arrest.

A spokesperson for Harvey Weinstein said the producer “has a different recollection of the events” that came to light in a New York Times op-ed piece penned by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.The comments came a day after the essay appeared in which she detailed a series of alleged Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment encounters that included several explicit passes Weinstein tried to foist on her early in her career.

“Mr. Weinstein has a different recollection of the events, but believes Lupita is a brilliant actress and a major force in the industry,” the statement reads. “Last year, she sent a personal invitation to Mr. Weinstein to see her in her Broadway show ‘Eclipsed.’”

In the op-ed, Nyong’o detailed initially meeting Weinstein in 2011 and he invited her to his Connecticut home, ostensibly to watch a movie with his family. But first, they stopped at a local restaurant for lunch, where Weinstein tried to get her to drink alcohol.

When they got to his home, they met his domestic staff and young children. They then went to his private screening room. But 15 minutes into the film, Weinstein lured her to another part of the house. When they arrived at his bedroom, he asked for a massage. Before long, she wrote, he said he wanted to take off his pants. “I told him not to do that and informed him that it would make me extremely uncomfortable.” The incident then ended, and she left the home.

At a later time she said she attended a Weinstein screening, and joined him at a restaurant, expecting others to be there. Instead, he was alone. He quickly got to the point: “Let’s cut to the chase. I have a private room upstairs where we can have the rest of our meal.”

Nyong’o claims she was stunned. “I told him I preferred to eat in the restaurant. He told me not to be so naïve. If I wanted to be an actress, then I had to be willing to do this sort of thing. He said he had dated Famous Actress X and Y and look where that had gotten them.”

Nyong’o declined his offers and they departed the restaurant without eating. As she was getting into a cab, she turned to Weinstein. “I just want to know that we are good.”

He responded: “I don’t know about your career, but you’ll be fine.”

Nyong’o did not see him until the premiere of “12 Years A Slave.” He apologized for past behaviors. “I said thank you and left it at that. But I made a quiet promise to myself to never ever work with Harvey Weinstein.”

Weinstein is being investigated by the LAPD, NYPD and London police over sexual assault claims, as more women have been coming forward with their stories about the Oscar-winning producer now two weeks after exposés in the New York Times and New Yorker. He since has been expelled from the Film Academy and the Producers Guild.

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, the company he co-founded, on October 8. On Monday, TWC received a capital infusion from Colony Capital, which is also now negotiating to buy part or all of the company and its assets.

