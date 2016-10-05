Click to read the full story: Taylor Swift silences Demi Lovato and Kim Kardashian timeline

Following in the footsteps of her former Disney best friend Selena Gomez, pop singer Demi Lovato has decided to take a break from the spotlight.

Her decision follows the release of a recent interview she did with Glamour magazine. In it, the “Cool for the Summer” songstress slammed Taylor Swift and her infamous squad.

When asked about her previous comments, in which she inherently said that she felt Taylor wasn’t necessarily the feminist she likes to think she is, Demi told the magazine, “I think in certain situations, certain people could be doing more if they’re going to claim that as part of their brand. To be honest, this will probably get me in trouble…I don’t see anybody in any sort of squad that has a normal body. It’s kind of this false image of what people should look like. And what they should be like, and it’s not real.” The singer went on to criticize Swift and her loyal minions, saying, “I think that having a song and video about tearing Katy Perry down, that’s not women’s empowerment” (evidently referring to Taylor’s “Bad Blood”).

Inevitably, Demi was hit with ample backlash, as people questioned her comment about Taylor’s squad not having “normal” bodies. Seeing that Demi has been a longtime body-positive advocate, many people felt that she was being incredibly hypocritical in her Glamour interview.

Following the backlash, Demi took to her Twitter to announce her decision to take a break from Hollywood. Demi posted, “So excited for 2017. Taking a break from music and the spotlight…I am not meant for this business and the media.”

Demi Lovato, Twitter post:

So excited for 2017. Taking a break from music and the spotlight.. I am not meant for this business and the media ?? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 4, 2016

American Horror Story fans just got some incredibly good (and relieving) news this week.

Over the past while, people have been speculating that FX was going to wrap up the horror-mystery anthology show after the season that is currently airing (which is the show’s 6th season). However, in an unexpected twist, FX just announced that they have officially renewed the show for another season.

In a statement, the CEO of FX Networks and Productions, John Landgraf explained, “Ryan, Brad and their team of remarkable writers have done an amazing job keeping America Horror Story endlessly inventive, shocking and entertaining and we are honored to move ahead with them on the 7th installment.” John went on to add, “The sustained success thorough six installments only proves how intensely the series resonates with fans. AHS confronts our deepest fears with unmatched suspense and style. Each new installment is a cultural event, hotly anticipated for its theme, imagery, cast and twists. We thank the creators and their team, the cast and everyone who has continued to make AHS such an extraordinary series.”

While the renewal announcement was just made public this week, show creator Ryan Murphy revealed to Entertainment Weekly that season 7 is already in the works. Ryan told the media outlet, “It’s my secret season. I’ve been working with a writer on a season that only he and I know. It’s one person writing all the episodes. The whole show has been a great joy to me because it’s an experiment.”

At this point, no further details in regards to season 7’s theme or premiere date have been released.

You can catch the current season, American Horror Story: My Roanoke Nightmare when it airs on Wednesdays on FX.

As Kim Kardashian West remains in seclusion and off social media after her Paris ordeal, Caitlyn Jenner became the first family member to post about the armed robbery, sending well wishes to her stepdaughter and a warning for all on Instagram.

Jenner declared Tuesday afternoon, below a black-and-white photo of Kardashian West: “Love my girl!”

She added, “After hearing the full story, I’m so thankful she’s okay. It’s a reminder for us all to be careful in the uncertainty of this world.”

Jenner has nearly 8 million followers on Instagram, including more than 200,000 who left comments below the picture of Kardashian West, posing in a loose cardigan sweater, dark high-neck top and a lace-up waist trainer.

Kylie Jenner jumped in with posting on Instagram but not mentioned the robbery. It was all about her.

She did not mention the robbery but posted a picture of herself in a red swimsuit, taken when she was on holiday in Turkey earlier this year.

The revealing photograph was captioned: “Looking back at Turks”. Some people were quick to comment on their posts.

“Dancing with the Stars” pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber took the floor during Tuesday night’s results show both to dance and to get engaged.

The pair kicked off the show with a dance to Bruno Mars’ “Just The Way You Are.” Afterward, Farber told Slater that he’s “wanted to do this for such a long time” before revealing a ring. Slater quickly accepted the proposal and the rest of the cast joined the couple on stage.

Farber later said on Instagram that it was “one moment in my life I will cherish for ever!!!!” Slater says on Twitter she “can’t believe it’s true.”

Thank you so much @theknot what a whirlwind couple of hours this has been! I'm so crazy in love I can't believe it's true! ??? thank you! https://t.co/zkbyChcAqW — Emma Slater (@EmmaSlaterDance) October 5, 2016

Slater was paired with former Texas Governor Rick Perry this season. He was eliminated last week. Farber is dancing with reality star Terra Jole.

Prince’s handwritten notes still sit out in the control room of Studio A at Paisley Park, where he recorded some of his greatest hits and was working on a jazz album before he died. The room is filled with his keyboards and guitars, and his iconic symbol graces the control panel.

Those are some of the highlights visitors to Paisley Park will see when the 65,000-square-foot studio complex, where Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose in April, opens for the first public tours Thursday, NBC’s “Today” show reported from the museum Wednesday

It will open under a temporary permit Thursday – and only two other dates for which tickets had already been sold – instead of daily as originally planned, after city council members in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen delayed action on rezoning because of concerns about public safety and traffic. It’s unclear when the museum will be allowed to begin full-scale tour operations, but the council said it would vote on the issue again “on or before” Dec. 20.

Graceland Holdings, which runs Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, is managing the museum for the Prince estate.

When tours begin, fans entering the Purple Rain room will see the script, guitar and a motorcycle that Prince rode in the 1984 movie of the same name. The Oscar that he won for music in the movie is displayed in that room, and the movie will play on one wall.

Prince kept nearly all of his custom-made outfits – about 6,000 pieces of clothing and 1,000 pairs of shoes – and many are on display.

Hallways lined with gold records and other awards guide visitors to the NPG Music Club, where Prince entertained friends and perform for small groups. Private living quarters are off-limits.

NBC’s reports made no reference to Prince’s remains. But Frank Wheaton, an attorney for Prince’s half-brother, Alfred Jackson, told The Associated Press that artifacts on display will include Prince’s ashes in an urn.

One of Prince’s older sisters told NBC that her brother’s energy and spirit is evident in the exhibit.

“It’s truly Prince. He thought all this through,” Norrine Nelson said. “He had a vision and he finished it.”

Prince’s younger sister, Tyka Nelson, said she hopes visitors will come away with a very personal experience.

“I want them to maybe feel like maybe they saw Prince up close,” she said. “Sometimes when you’re a fan, you get to only to see them from a seat, but this way, you’re almost face-to-face with him.”

Kim Kardashian watchers have speculated that the Paris robbery could actually just be a hoax in an attempt to get more sympathetic coverage for the clan and to help boost “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” flagging ratings.

At what point is it acceptable to doubt a Kardashian?

As celebrity peers took to Twitter to criticize anyone who made light of the situation, conflicting details continued to emerge about Kim Kardashian’s reported robbery in Paris.

First, Kim had been asleep, alone, in a posh, super-secret, no-address building favored by celebrities. Then her stylist was in the unit, but not on the same floor. Two armed men broke in. Within hours, it was five.

The robbers spoke English until they only spoke French. Her stylist called 911, except in Paris there is no 911 — you dial 112. But she may have just texted her bodyguard because cell service was bad.

The intruders gagged and bound Kim and tossed her in a marble tub while they robbed her of $11 million worth of jewelry and escaped on bicycles, which she may or may not have seen from her balcony, where she ran screaming after freeing herself in an ordeal lasting six minutes.

Skepticism spread online.

“It’s all bogus. I hope she goes to jail,” said one commenter.

“Their dumb show is about to be cancelled for low ratings,” said another. “No act or stunt is too vile.”

Given the Kardashians’ history of manipulating people and truth for profit and fame, it’s a karmic reaction.

Since “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premiered in 2007, the family’s hunger for fame has been insatiable; it’s long rumored that Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, leaked that same year, was a publicity stunt orchestrated by momager Kris.

In 2012, TMZ reported that Kris Humphries, Kim’s husband of 72 days, told an ex-girlfriend that Kris Jenner told Kim to make a sex tape, and upon viewing it, told Kim it wasn’t “pretty enough” and ordered a reshoot.

Humphries is just one of many churned and burned through Kardashian contrivances. In addition to Humphries, an NBA player who married Kim in a two-part E! special — only to learn about his impending divorce on the news — Khloe Kardashian’s estranged husband, Lamar Odom, has had similar experiences.

“He kept saying he was better than the Kardashians and f—k them,” a friend told the Daily Mail after Odom’s near-fatal overdose last October. “He said all they had ever done for him was exploit him for the show. He went through every one of them — Kim, Kris, Caitlyn . . . He felt chewed up and spat out.”

Humphries felt the same way. Producer Russell Jay testified in divorce proceedings that a scene in which Kim expressed doubts about the marriage was filmed after Kim had filed. Humphries, a source told Radar Online, watched in “utter horror” as he was portrayed as a bully and, hilariously, someone interested only in fame.

“They set Kris up to look like a jerk,” a source told Radar Online.

In August 2015, months before his overdose, Odom complained that Khloe had told him to meet her at a local SoulCycle at 6:45 a.m., then called paparazzi and reacted as if he were stalking her.

“I am not, not, not the person they’re making me out to be,” Odom said at the time.

While most viewers understand that much of reality TV is, in fact, scripted, the off-screen Kardashians seem mere avatars of their television personas, willing to manipulate anyone, contrive anything, to advance a narrative they can bounce back to the show.

In a feature called “Keeping Up with Kontinuity Errors,” the website Jezebel regularly tracks what’s happened in real time versus when it’s happened on air. It requires an almost talmudic knowledge of the show and concurrent tabloid coverage, along with each Kardashian’s social-media activity and forensic data on their real-world locations, but it’s safe to say their lives became fictions long, long ago.

“Kris’ Fakery Fail: KUWTK Has Lowest Numbers Ever,” Radar Online reported last May. Season 12’s season premiere grabbed a little more than 2 million viewers, and Episode 2 shed more than 500,000 of those. Kim herself has been eclipsed by younger sisters Kendall and Kylie. Most upsettingly, the entire Western world has trained its klieg lights on a divorcing Brad and Angelina.

Up until 72 hours ago, that is.

Of course, Kim’s robbery could very well be true, and, if so, the details are horrifying. But as the biggest “reality” star of the past two decades, Kim Kardashian has become famous for her ability to control her own reality and to define it for us, to control her own narrative. The very notion of some aspect of her story being out of her control seems, ironically, unreal.

The whole debate may seem silly, but there are serious ramifications: France has suffered three terrorist attacks in less than two years. Tourism is down. France has long been in a state of emergency.

“What happened to [Kim Kardashian] is running nonstop on every channel,” French National Assembly member Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet told Europe1. “Do you realize the kind of anti-commercial this is for Paris?”

Finally, and most curiously of all: The Selfie Queen of the Free World took no photos of her bruises or lacerations, no video of her ransacked room. What kind of reality star is that?

