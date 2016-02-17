Click to read the full story: Taylor Swift Shady on Kanye West & Tyga passes on Paul McCartney

From Adele’s audio problems to Ariana Grande’s failed attempt at comedy while introducing The Weeknd, this year’s Grammys was filled with memorable moments. But the one that seems to be getting the most attention is undoubtedly Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech after she was presented the Album of the Year award.

The singer was beaming as she took the stage to accept the Grammy for her record-breaking album 1989. In her speech Taylor not only gave a shout-out to all of her incredibly supportive fans, but she also threw some pretty obvious shade at rapper Kanye West.

As you probably have heard, Kanye recently caused controversy when he included a particular lyric in his new song “Famous” that stated he played a critical role in Taylor’s overall fame. In the song Kanye is heard rapping, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous.”

Reports have been claiming that Taylor is furious with Kanye’s lyric and her acceptance speech pretty much confirmed these claims. Taylor preached to the crowd, “As the first woman to win Album of the Year at the Grammys twice, I want to say to all the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame. But if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday, when you get where you are going, you will look around and you will know that it was you and the people who love you who put you there. And that will be the greatest feeling in the world. Thank you for this moment.”

Kanye has adamantly been defending the lyric and even said that he got Taylor’s blessing prior to releasing the song. However, based on Taylor’s recent sentiments it appears she has her own version of the truth.

Meanwhile, another prominent rapper in Hollywood is sparking controversy. According to reports, legendary musician Paul McCartney was denied entry into Tyga’s post-Grammy party. On Monday night Tyga held a party at The Argyle, which apparently had an incredibly strict guest list.

Media outlet TMZ captured footage of Paul, along with Beck and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins outside of the venue being turned away by the bouncer. In the video Paul is heard joking, “How VIP do we gotta get? We need another hit, guys. We need another hit. Work on it!”

Surprisingly the guys strayed away from the typical “do you know who I am?” spiel that most celebrities would rely on in such a situation. After being turned down the three musicians gave up on trying to get in and ventured off to the Republic Records Grammy Party.

After the story broke the party host himself, Tyga, took to his Twitter to deny the claims. Tyga defensively stated, “Why would I deny [Paul McCartney] stop it. He’s a legend.” He went on to explain, “I don’t control the door. I had no knowledge SIR PAUL was there. I just performed and left.”

Why would I deny @PaulMcCartney stop it. He's a legend ?? — T-Raww (@Tyga) February 16, 2016

I don't control the door. I had no knowledge SIR PAUL was there. I just performed and left. — T-Raww (@Tyga) February 16, 2016

Based on Tyga’s explanation you can’t blame him too much for the mishap. However, there must be a couple of bouncers in Los Angeles feeling pretty bad about themselves after this story went viral.

