UPDATE” 6/15/2016 7:15 ET.

The Taylor Swift Calvin Harris social media purge has already started and fans are in an uproar. It appears that Harris fired the first shot across the Swift bow when he unfollowed Taylor and her brother.

The DJ then blocked some of Swift’s fans while also deleting his sweet break-up tweet.

Social media may be able to make you erase your ex, but memories just aren’t so easy. Plus, nothing is ever erased on social media as the pics below prove.

Below are some of the memorable moments of the two together that no longer reside on her Instagram account.

Fans are already helping Swift out by marking which photos need to be deleted too. Aren’t they just so helpful?

Since the news of her break-up from DJ Calvin Harris was made public, pop singer Taylor Swift has been laying low. While the singer is normally very active on social media, she has been relatively absent from her pages since becoming single once again.

According to several insiders close to the star, Taylor is taking some time to focus on herself. A source told E! News, “Taylor is not sad anymore about the breakup. She knows it was for the best. They are not on bad terms. They have communicated since the breakup, but getting back together is something that’s not in the cards for either of them.”

While neither Taylor nor Calvin has confirmed it, most publications reported that Calvin was the one to put the 15-month relationship to rest. Some claim that Calvin didn’t feel the romance in the relationship anymore and decided it wasn’t worth wasting his or Taylor’s time.

Although Taylor is officially on the market once again, the “Shake It Off” singer is reportedly not looking to jump back into another relationship any time soon. Insiders claim that Taylor is planning to spend the next few months “concentrating on her self” and enjoying the summer with her infamous girl squad. The same insider as before explained, “Taylor is hanging out with her friends and keeping busy. She wants to be single for a while and have a relaxing summer. She has some plans to travel this summer. She has also been writing new music.”

Fortunately for fans, some of Taylor’s biggest hits have spawned from break-ups. Therefore, it wouldn’t be too surprising if the singer eventually releases some catchy hit singles as a result of this most recent split.

Now word and pictures have surfaced showing Swift brushing Calvin off and getting lucky with Loki aka Tom Hiddleston. She had quite the dance off with the “Thor” star at the Met Gala in May, but who knew if would lead to such a fun time holding hands and locking lips on the beach?

Friends are already jumping in to say that Swift didn’t cheat on Harris, and everything ended in the best of ways. They certainly did for Taylor, who’s obviously moved on to the 35-year-old Hiddleston.

The pair – who had an instant spark after dancing during the Met Gala – locked lips during a romantic day out on a beach in the US state of Rhode Island, which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.

An onlooker revealed: “They were all over each other – hugging and kissing – even though there were 20 people coming and going on the beach.

“They looked like any young couple madly in love without a care in the world.”

A source close to Taylor last night revealed: “Tom has been courting Taylor since they met – he sent her flowers. She’s been won over.”

It wasn’t all laughs this week for comedian Kevin Hart. After being in Miami with his family for the past few days, Ride Along actor Kevin Hart returned to California to discover that his home had been broken into.

The West Valley Division Police Department have now confirmed that the star fell victim to robbery, in which the perpetrators made off with over $500,000 worth of Kevin’s possessions. The thieves reportedly took thousands of dollars in designer clothes, watches, jewelry and other personal items.

Although no one was home at the time of the break-in, Kevin does have a comprehensive security system installed, and therefore, police are optimistic about being able to find those responsible for the crime. Law enforcement is currently investigating and reviewing both outdoor and indoor security camera footage of Kevin’s property.

As an incredibly successful comedian and actor, Kevin has ensured to take the proper precautions when it comes to securing his possessions. In fact, his home is located in a gated community in Tarzana, California. His neighborhood is under constant patrol, and there are actually two security guards always stationed at the community’s front gates. Unfortunately, even these precautions didn’t seem to deter the thieves.

Kevin returned home on Monday, which is when he called the authorities regarding the break-in. Hopefully, over the next few days, investigators are able to determine who is at fault and return all of Kevin’s valuable things back to their rightful owner.

