The minute Taylor Swift’s romance with actor Tom Hiddleston was made public, people began speculating about what the aftermath would be like if they were to break up. The “Shake it Off” singer has become known for her whirlwind romances and her fling with Tom was no different. Unfortunately, just as many people predicted, Taylor and Tom have reportedly split. Yes, after just 3 months of dating Taylor and Tom have decided to go their separate ways.

Various insiders just revealed to media publication Us Weekly:

“[Taylor] was the one to put the brakes on the relationship. Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with. Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection, but Tom didn’t listen to her concerns when she brought them up. [Hiddleston is now] embarrassed that the relationship fizzled out.”

Another insider explained that while Tom and Taylor’s relationship had “an intense start,” the duo was unable to keep up the momentum. Therefore, they ultimately felt they would be unable to make things work romantically between them in the long run.

Taylor received more than her fair share of backlash after she began dating Tom less than 2 weeks after she broke up with her long-term boyfriend, DJ Calvin Harris. Inevitably, she has already become the punch line of countless jokes on social media, as people can’t help but point out her ever-growing list of famous exes.

While Zayn Malik’s first solo album Mind of Mine has been hugely successful, the singer has not done very many live performances of his hit album for fans.

Back in June, the former One Direction member canceled his appearance at London’s Capital Summertime Ball, stating that he had suffered from “the worst anxiety” of his career.

Unfortunately, things have not improved for the “Pillowtalk” singer, as he once again canceled a scheduled performance. On Tuesday Zayn released a statement, in which he regretfully informed fans that he would not be performing at the Autism Rocks Arena in Dubai on October 7th. In his statement, Zayn explained:

“I have been working over the last three months to overcome my extreme anxiety around major live solo performances. I feel I am making progress, but I have today acknowledged that I do not feel sufficiently confident to move forward with the planned show in Dubai in October.”

The singer went on to add, “I am truly sorry to disappoint you. I hope to see you all soon. Thank you to all my fans who support me globally.” Zayn also let ticketholders know that they would get the opportunity to receive a full refund amidst his unexpected cancellation.

Hopefully, Zayn gets his anxiety under control before he starts losing members of his [normally] committed fan base.

Rihanna says her new collection for Puma was inspired by Japanese street culture.

The pop star launched the autumn/winter 2016 Fenty Puma by Rihanna line on Tuesday at Foot Locker in New York City.

She says she remembers exploring fashion during her first trip to Japan years ago and leaving in awe.

Her edgy collection, mostly in black and white, includes loose sweaters and pants, dresses, skirts, sneakers and sneaker heels.

Fans screamed as Rihanna entered the venue, singing her songs that played in the background. She says she designed the line for her feverish fans.

Greta Van Susteren has abruptly quit after 14 years as a prime-time anchor at Fox News Channel, saying that Fox “has not felt like home to me for a few years.”

Starting Tuesday, she’s being temporarily replaced in her 7 p.m. ET time slot by Fox veteran Brit Hume, at least through the election.

Word of the surprise shake-up in what has been cable TV news’ most stable and successful lineup was announced only minutes after the settlement of former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson’s harassment lawsuit against deposed Fox News chief Roger Ailes.

Van Susteren, in a Facebook post, did not say what she meant by Fox News not feeling like home anymore. She had spoken on Ailes’ behalf in an interview with The Daily Beast in the immediate aftermath of Carlson’s lawsuit, saying she had known nothing of the alleged behavior, but later clarified those remarks, saying she didn’t mean to defend or condemn her former boss. The Washington-based lawyer said Tuesday that she took advantage of a contractual clause allowing her to leave, and since it had a time limitation, she could not wait.

She did not immediately return requests for comment.

Fox did not explain Van Susteren’s exit, although a person close to the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity described it as a financial disagreement.

Van Susteren, who came to Fox from CNN after establishing herself among the commentators on the O.J. Simpson trial, said on Facebook that she hoped to continue her career in broadcasting.

She held down the 10 p.m. time slot at Fox for many years, but her “On the Record” show was switched to 7 p.m. when Fox wanted to make room in prime time for Megyn Kelly. Kelly took over at 9 p.m., and Sean Hannity was moved to 10 p.m.

Van Susteren’s departure came at a time many Fox watchers were focused on other potential changes at the network. Fox mainstay Bill O’Reilly, who turns 67 on Saturday, has mused publicly about the idea of retirement, and it’s unclear how Ailes’ departure will affect him. Kelly’s contract expires later this year, and Fox dearly wants to keep her. Hannity’s vocal support of Donald Trump has made him a controversial figure in the conservative media.

Hume, 73, is a senior political commentator for Fox and had been the network’s primary news anchor before stepping aside in 2008. He said he’s taking on Van Susteren’s show through the election.

Fox’s co-presidents, Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine, said in a statement that “we are grateful for Greta’s many contributions over the years and wish her continued success.”

A courier arrived at Van Susteren’s Washington, D.C. home at 9 a.m. Tuesday, hand-delivering two letters that said that Van Susteren “was being taken off the air” immediately, according to her husband, John Coale, who is a high-profile Washington lawyer.

Van Susteren was already planning to leave, but she thought she would be hosting her 7 p.m. program “On the Record” for a few more weeks.

Yanking her off the air without a chance to say goodbye was “a bit immature,” Coale remarked.

It was also a message from Rupert Murdoch.

Van Susteren has been one of the top anchors at Fox News for the past 14 years.

Murdoch, the patriarch of Fox’s parent company 21st Century Fox, disliked her recent attempt to renegotiate her contract, and the unusual courier visit was a result of that, said one of the sources interviewed for this story.

The messy breakup is the latest sign of tension — “chaos,” according to Coale — behind the scenes at Fox News.

