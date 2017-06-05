Click to read the full story: Taylor Swift adds Joe Alwyn to July 4th party list

With July 4th, and all of its festivities, approaching quickly, it appears that singer Taylor Swift is getting her affairs in order to ensure she has everything in place for her annual July 4th weekend party – including her list of invitees.

Generally, Taylor invites all the members of her girl squad to the event, as well as their significant others. However, until recently, Taylor was without a beau of her own. Fortunately, her love life is now on the upswing, as media outlets claim that the star is officially “exclusive” with her rumored love interest, actor Joe Alwyn.

Just this week, one source close to the “Shake it Off” songstress told the press about Taylor and Joe’s newfound exclusivity, saying, “This isn’t a new couple alert or a secret relationship…The only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us – Taylor and Joe’s closest friends and their families – were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time.” The source went on to divulge, “They both seem to be pretty similar to their approach on their relationships this time around.”

While Taylor and Joe are reportedly enjoying their time together, the same source claims that Taylor is taking things particularly slow with him, as to not run into any of the relationship-related problems she has faced in the past. The source explained to the press, “[Taylor and Joe] are still in the beginning stages with learning about each other as [Taylor] is trying to take this relationship slower than the past ones.”

If all goes as planned, it won’t be long until we see Joe frolicking around with Taylor and her squad on July 4th!

Taylor Swift and her new man, British actor Joe Alwyn, have certainly caught some attention this weekend—the new couple had all eyes on them when they were photographed sipping on coffee and chatting on a balcony on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. These are some of the first photographs of the twosome to surface since news broke last month that Tay had ditched her single-gal card and picked up a new flame.

In the pic, Taylor donned a loose-fitting fuchsia dress and appears at ease sipping coffee, talking and laughing with her rumored man, who inquiring minds are dying to know everything about. Her actor beau kept it cool, rocking a t-shirt and jeans for Joe’s morning cup of Joe. The two were spending time together in the Southern city, which is the singer’s hometown.

Unlike her previous romances, Taylor has been keeping this one under wraps and as private as possible.

On the Sunday episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, even Caitlyn Jenner’s own daughter Kendall Jenner is shown speaking out against the controversial star. In Sunday’s new episode of the reality show, Kendall is heard discussing Caitlyn’s new memoir with her mother, Kris. Unfortunately for Caitlyn, both Kendall and Kris are not pleased with the contents of the book and candidly express their disappointment in the star.

In a new teaser for KUWTK, while talking to Kris about Caitlyn’s memoir The Secrets of My Life, Kendall is heard saying, “I heard about all the stuff she was saying in it and just how a lot of it is so not true. I don’t think it’s purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that’s what happened for some weird reason.”

While further discussing the book with her daughter Kendall, Kris adds, “It could have been handled in the most amazing, loving way. Talk about your journey and keep it to that; That, I would have had great respect for…everything was like I am such a bad person. There’s lies that are printed in a book that lives there for the end of time. So, your children are going to read this book about their grandparent and have a story that’s fabricated. That’s in print, and is a fabrication.”

Later on in the clip, Kendall points out that Caitlyn unjustly bashed the Kardashian clan in her memoir, despite the fact that she spent a good portion of her life raising them as her own children. Kendall ranted, “Caitlyn] goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it’s like, those are the children that you raised. If you have a problem with them, you raised them. It makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason. It’s insane, mom. That’s insane!”

In the past, Kendall has generally been fairly quiet about her relationship with her father, Caitlyn Jenner. However, in the upcoming episode of KUWTK she holds nothing back when it comes to the contents of her father’s “fabricated” memoir.

You can catch all the continuing drama when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sunday, June 11 on E!

The Trump administration has been a boon for the cable news networks each night yet curiously not for the broadcast evening news programs, where a viewership slump contributed to Scott Pelley losing his job last week as anchor of the “CBS Evening News.”

CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC spend much of their prime-time hours dissecting President Donald Trump’s every move and people on all sides of the political spectrum can’t seem to get enough. Ratings are up at all three networks, doubling since last May for MSNBC. They’re uniquely situated to appeal to the passionate believers in a country that came out of the last election sharply divided.

“When people are on fire, the cable people gain compared to the evening news, which doesn’t play that game,” said Tom Bettag, longtime “Nightline” producer who now teaches journalism at the University of Maryland.

Even with the same material to cover, the ABC, CBS and NBC nightly wraps were down a collective 4 percent in viewership for the season that ended last month, the Nielsen company said. That fits a typical pattern, where news ratings generally rise during an exciting election year and fall when a new president becomes immersed in the day-to-day grind of governing. A similar trend is visible in the morning, where ABC’s “Good Morning America” and NBC’s “Today” show are trying to stop viewers from bleeding away.

To the broadcast networks, it isn’t necessarily fair to compare the different trajectories since the missions aren’t the same. The evening news shows, an institution in place since the middle of the last century, are designed to present a half-hour, nonbiased report on the day’s news for a broad audience. The cable networks can respond to viewers’ interest with an unlimited amount of time.

The three telecasts are seen by just under 24 million viewers each evening, still a formidable reach. Even in third place, Pelley was typically seen by twice as many people each night as MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, the brightest star in cable news.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” has essentially erased the ratings lead of NBC’s “Nightly News” in the past year to the point where the two run neck-and-neck at the top of the ratings. The 6 percent dip in Pelley’s ratings, larger than the other two, contributed to his downfall.

With Trump usually the day’s biggest story, the broadcasters often don’t offer enough to satisfy people who burn with interest and too much to people who are sick of him, said news consultant Andrew Tyndall.

“If you’re not interested in that, it’s pretty dense stuff,” he said.

If you are, it’s a sea of riches. The news networks even benefit from a newspaper war; a stream of exclusive stories posted in the early evening by The Washington Post and The New York Times in recent weeks have given them fodder for hours of talk. They usually come out too late to significantly impact the broadcast outlets.

Tyndall, whose company studies the content of newscasts, said he believes that the broadcast newscasts lack or don’t effectively use people who are good at explaining what day-to-day stories mean, something the late Tim Russert once excelled at for NBC News.

Maddow effectively fills this role at MSNBC, he said.

“You have to take your hat off to Maddow,” he said. “She was someone who was in position to take advantage of this. When the need to explain things came, she already had her staff in place and the format to be able to do that.”

Fox News had record ratings during the first two months of Trump’s administration, and is often the most-watched network in all of cable television. Fox is still No. 1 in cable news, but has faded recently with the firing of Bill O’Reilly and stories that are depressing to its majority pro-Trump audience. Its prime-time audience in May was up 11 percent over 2016, Nielsen said.

CNN was up 26 percent in viewers compared to May 2016, and MSNBC was up 105 percent.

It’s easy to sense the enthusiasm among the politically involved, the feeling that if you go a couple of hours away from the news “you’re going to miss it and you have to get back to the television set,” said Andrew Heyward, former CBS News president.

The cable networks essentially offer politics, and Trump, as entertainment. There are hours of colorful byplay by intelligent analysts. Other news is largely ignored, except for a breaking story about a terrorist attack. A political event – a White House briefing, an announcement, a rally – gets full coverage. It’s a big wave, and the cable networks are designed to surf it. Most pointedly at Fox and MSNBC, the news is given a spin designed to appeal to partisans.

“People who want passion along with the politics are not really going to find that on the (broadcast network) evening newscasts,” Heyward said.

The post Taylor Swift adds Joe Alwyn to July 4th party list appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay