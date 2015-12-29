Click to read the full story: TAD rejects Real Madrid’s appeal to overturn Copa del Rey expulsion

Real Madrid were eliminated from the Copa del Rey for fielding an ineligible player in the first leg of their round of 32 tie.

Rafael Benitez mistakenly included Denis Cheryshev in the line-up against Cadiz. Cheryshev, who was on-loan at Villarreal, had accrued a one-game suspension, not only featured for Real Madrid, he also scored in the 3 – 1 win.

Earlier in December, Florentino Perez claimed that the decision was an unjust one, and he might further appeal to the Contentious-Administrative courts if TAD also rejects their appeal.

“The rules say [his suspension] is only effective if it’s communicated personally to the player,” he told Cadena SER.

Real Madrid also announced that it will “pursue a judicial-administrative course of action, along with other possible legal options, which are currently being studied”, reports Efe.

“We’ll see what TAD says. Otherwise, we’ll go to the Contentious-Administrative courts.”

Los Blancos appealed to TAD in the hope of getting the decision overturned after their initial appeal to Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) got rejected.

After a meeting on Monday, TAD confirmed that Spanish giants won’t rejoin the tournament.

Real Madrid are currently two points behind the La Liga leaders Barcelona, but the Catalan giants have a game in hand. According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid are ready to sack Rafa Benitez and bring back the former Chelsea and Inter boss Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese manager is also among the favorites to take the job at Old Trafford if the United hierarchy lose their confidence in Louis van Gaal.

Real Madrid face Real Sociedad on Wednesday and Benitez’s men can’t afford to lose more points this season.

