Click to read the full story: T.J. Watt ready to join brothers J.J. and Derek Watt in NFL

T.J. Watt Can’t Wait Any Longer to Join Brothers Derek & J.J. Watt in NFL

After a dominant season which included 11.5 sacks, All-Big Ten, and All-American honors, Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt is calling it a college career and moving on to bigger and better things in the National Football League.

If that name sounds familiar, it may be because T.J. has two older brothers in the NFL already: Derek Watt, the second-year fullback with the San Diego Chargers, and J.J. Watt, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and top overall defensive end in the league with the Houston Texans. Having two brothers already in the big leagues helps, especially when one of them is half deity.

“He kind of gave me the blueprint of how to do it,” said T.J. of his oldest brother, J.J. “I’m going to try to follow in his footsteps but blaze my own trail at the same time. My brother is the best defensive player to ever play the game in my opinion. Obviously, I’m biased. But when you play the sport of football, and you have your role model, the person you look up to, a phone call away or a text away, it’s special.”

Watt is scheduled to come off the board somewhere in the late first round or early second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, with many people pointing to the Green Bay Packers as a potential landing spot. The Pack could sure use the pass rushing presence of the youngest Watt, especially if players like Datone Jones, Nick Perry, and Julius Peppers decide to go elsewhere in free agency.

The Wisconsin Badgers played their 2016 opener at the Packers’ Lambeau Field; however, the idea of playing in that stadium next season was nowhere to be found in Watt’s mind—he had more urgent things on his plate.

“To be honest with you, that never crossed my mind because that was my first-ever start,” said the Wisconsin native. “I was nervous as heck to play in that game. Lambeau Field is a special place, it has a special place in my heart, just because growing up I would go up there with some buddies and watch the games. It was just a crazy atmosphere. It was an atmosphere like I’ve never experienced before. The fans came out, and it was just an unbelievable day.”

The Badgers upset the LSU Tigers 16-14 in that game, but should T.J. Watt end up with the Packers; he’s in for a lot more excitement in that stadium.

The post T.J. Watt ready to join brothers J.J. and Derek Watt in NFL appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice