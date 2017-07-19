Click to read the full story: Suspension looms for Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott after Dallas bar fight

The Dallas Cowboys and those around the NFL believe that Pro Bowl running back and 2016 NFL season’s leading rusher Ezekiel Elliott will likely face discipline from the league stemming from the domestic violence investigation which started before his rookie season, according to reports.

While a suspension seemed unlikely after months of “thorough” investigation by the league, multiple incidents such as the St. Patrick’s Day video, the 100 MPH speeding ticket, and the latest altercation at a bar may have turned the tide. A one to two game suspension under the guise of “conduct detrimental to the league” seems likely, punishing Elliott and allowing the league to avoid explaining their findings (or lack thereof) from their investigation.

While the tide turns on Ezekiel’s situation, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continued his public defense of his new star running back.

“Certainly Zeke is evolving,” said Jones. “And being subject to needing to learn how to deal with the media and social media the way it is today.”

Meanwhile, former Cowboys superstar running back Tony Dorsett had some advice of his own for Elliott on how to stay out of trouble.

“It’s like an avalanche,” said Dorsett. “When it comes down it could come crushing down on you, so you’ve got to be careful. You’ve got to pick and choose your people. That’s the unfortunate part about it is the fact that there’s a lot of people when you get that stardom they want to be a part of it. They want to be seen with you. They want to do this with you. They want to do that with you. Sometimes you got to be a little standoffish.”

Dorsett stressed that while Elliott might want to go out and party and have fun, he needs to remember that if anything goes wrong, it’s his name that’ll be all over the news the next day.

“You can be appreciative, ‘Thank you for all of this, but no I don’t want to go there. I’m not going there. I’m not going to do this,’” continued Dorsett. “Plus, you get caught up into positions. Then you go to a party. You don’t know these people, but some people take you to a place. You don’t know who they are, and then something goes down. The first thing they’re going to do is not going to be their names that’s splattered all over the Dallas Morning News. It’s going to be his name.”

One or two games can make a world of difference as both Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott try to ward off their sophomore slumps. The NFL is expected to make a decision before preseason.

