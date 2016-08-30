Click to read the full story: ‘Supernatural’ Saturday Night Special with Rob Benedict and Jensen Ackles recap

We were fortunate to have one of our readers who’s a huge “Supernatural” fan send us a recap of the Saturday Night Special the Creation Entertainment hosts put together alongside the convention this past weekend. This event included Rob Benedict with special guest Jensen Ackles performing.

You all know that Rob plays God in “Supernatural,” and this was obviously a very emotional and special performance for him and the fans got a great show as you can see from the videos. The first is Rob and Jensen performing “Fare Thee Well” and “Simple Man,” the second video is a great performance of “Purple Rain” reminding everyone of the recent loss of Prince.

[springboard type=”video” id=”1651103″ player=”mtvt006″ width=”480″ height=”400″ ]

It’s been a while since we’ve had fan videos sent in, and I love the real feel of the videos along with the pics we pulled. Whoever was in front of our “Supernatural” fan got their hair as the star in several pics.

We forgot how much fun it is to have fans of shows that go to conventions send in recaps and what the event was like for them, and we can’t wait to do more of that. It’s been promised that we’ll have another great recap of the Sunday event with the “Supernatural” crew tomorrow to post so stay tuned for that.

In the pic below it looks like the videographer made a momentary eye connect with Jensen. I’ll let you all comment on what is exactly going through his head at this moment.

Now here’s what Kelios had to say about the Rob Benedict and Jensen Ackles event:

It’s not often I’m able to attend the SNS (Saturday Night Special) concert Creation Entertainment hosts at each of their conventions. But tonight I decided to go, and I was surprised by how much I enjoyed the show. The house band, Louden Swain (Rob Benedict on vocals and guitar, Stephen Norton on drums, bassist Mike Borja, lead guitarist Billy Moran), started everything off.

Their original music, with lyrics by Rob Benedict (God from Supernatural), is always offbeat and quirky. What really sells them, though, is the passion and emotion they put into every song. Many of the songs come with deep personal meaning for the band. Tonight Rob sang She Waits, a song he wrote about his mother and his childhood after they were abandoned by his father, and Rob also talked about the con in Minneapolis two weeks ago, when his mother was finally able to hear the song played live.

It was an emotional moment for fans, who have embraced and adopted Louden Swain and Rob after Rob suffered a severe stroke two years ago at a convention in Toronto.

Toward the end of the concert, Rob thanked the audience: “We’ve been doing this for awhile, and it just keeps getting better…that’s thanks to you. I’ve never felt as loved in my life as I have these past few years.” The love Rob (and the rest of the band) have for fans and that fans have for Rob is one of the most amazing and touching relationships to be born from this fandom.

Just as much fun as Louden Swain were the guest stars who also came out to entertain the fans. Everyone gets involved in these concerts, including several of the people who help run the show–Adam Malin (one of Creation Entertainment’s founders), Chris Schmelke (Creation’s amazingly talented photographer), and Stephanie–who is, as Rob puts it, the glue that holds these conventions together. Several of the actors from Supernatural who were appearing at the con also showed up to give the band a little help entertaining the crowd. Tonight we were lucky enough to see Mark Sheppard on the drums along with Louden Swain’s drummer Stephen Norton, Matt Cohen and Sebastian Roche, Osric Chau, Brianna Buckmaster and Kim Rhodes give heartfelt, high energy performances that the crowd loved. And, of course, a highlight for many fans was getting to hear one of the two stars of Supernatural perform.

Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester, gave an amazing performance of Fare Thee Well (written by Mumford and performed in the final episode of Supernatural S11) and Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd along with Rob Benedict. Jensen doesn’t always attend SNS, but when he does it’s always a treat for fans–he’s a talented musician as well as actor, and his friendship and genuine affection for Rob and the rest of Louden Swain is simply lovely to see.

[springboard type=”video” id=”1651105″ player=”mtvt006″ width=”480″ height=”400″ ]

At the end of the night, everyone joined Rob and Louden Swain on stage to sing Purple Rain in a beautiful and moving tribute to Prince. All in all it was a very pleasant way to spend the evening, and I’m glad I went.

Thanks so much Kelios for the great coverage of Jensen Ackles and Rob Benedict doing something special for all the “Supernatural” fans.

The post ‘Supernatural’ Saturday Night Special with Rob Benedict and Jensen Ackles recap appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: MTTG Staff