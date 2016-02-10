Click to read the full story: Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller Should Settle for Nothing Less than Largest Defensive Contract in NFL History

By winning Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos and their players get a bunch of really nice things. A Super Bowl ring, the Lombardi Trophy, and millions of dollars in perks and bonuses for starters, not to mention perpetual bragging rights. A pretty sweet deal if I do say so myself.

But for Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller, this championship means so much more. An impending free agent, Miller could have had one sack all postseason and the Broncos still would have given him a lucrative deal. But he didn’t just have one sack—he had one of the most dominant playoff performances by a single player in NFL history.

With 2.5 sacks and one interception against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and another 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles against Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, Miller actually became the first defender to have 2.5 sacks in two games in the postseason. And you better believe John Elway and the rest of the Broncos organization took note.

Of course, Elway wouldn’t single any one player out. At the end of the day, signing Malik Jackson and Danny Trevathan is important as well. But we all know whom the real top priority has to be this offseason.

Miller was quiet as well, complimenting Elway and the rest of the organization as well as his agent. But, once again, we all know what he’s thinking.

Ndamukong Suh is the highest paid defensive player in NFL history right now with a six-year, $114 million deal signed this offseason with the Miami Dolphins. Justin Houston and J.J. Watt are not far behind at $101 million and $100 million, respectively.

After Miller’s 2015 postseason, he could easily make a case for $20 million a season, making him the highest paid linebacker of all time. Whether or not the Broncos can afford that with everyone else waits to be seen. Of course, the players would be silly to break up such a dominant defense, but with Peyton Manning most likely retiring, there is still some uncertainty as to how the offense will survive under Brock Osweiler.

Either way, Miller will be able to afford a few hundred cars to make up for the one he should have (but did not) received as Super Bowl MVP.

