It can be hard enough knowing which gaming console to buy when you’ve got choices like the Sony PS4, Xbox One or even the Nintendo Switch. Now Sony has made it even more difficult since there are three versions of the PS4 to choose from.

It can be an easy choice for hardcore gamers, but for those of you that like gaming, it’s not so easy figuring out which console is the right one. Sometimes going for the cheapest can seem the smart route, but with technology, cheaper isn’t always better.

With the PS4, the prices between the original PS4, the PS4 Slim and the PS4 Pro aren’t that much different. The difference is in what you get from each, and each one delivers something quite different.

Design

Size is one of the big differences as the PS4 Slim lives up to its name at 11.3 x 10.4 x 1.54 inches with rounded corners differing from the original one that measured 12 x 10.8 x 2.09 in. The PS4 Pro makes the biggest size gain at 12.” x 11.6 x 2.17 in.

What’s Inside

The PS4 Slim shares the same specs as the original with a 1.6 GHz eight-core processor, 8GB of GDDR5 RAM at 176 GB/s; 500GB hard drive topped off with a 1.84 teraflop AMD Radeon GPU at 800MHz. The difference between the two is the cooling system which has been improved upon for the Slim version.

You get nearly double the power with the PS4 Pro that weighs in with a custom 2.1 GHz eight-core AMD Jaguar processor; 8GB of GDDR5 RAM plus 1 GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive plus a 4.20 teraflop AMD Radeon GPU. Sony claims that this console has a thirty percent CPU and one-hundred percent GPU boost over the other two consoles. You’ll definitely notice a big difference if you’ve ever played the original one. Another big plus is that the extra 1GB of RAM is set aside for non-gaming functions so the entire 8GB will focus solely on your gaming pleasure.

While you can now get 1TB on the original PS4, the PS4 Pro starts at this level, so you know Sony will bring out a 2TB version when the holiday season kicks in.

Performance

Each console comes with Blu-ray (which is DVD compatible), but the PS4 upgrades the HDMI port to 2.0; which is important as it is the only one that supports 4K resolution. This is important as 4K has finally gone mainstream. You’re also able to have media streaming from Netflix, Hulu and YouTube with this along with High Dynamic Range (HDR). For all you visualphiles out there, you know this is a major upgrade giving you more beautiful, amazingly detailed games with enhanced colors.

You can already see how lifelike games already appear in TV commercials; 4K takes it even further where it feels more like you’re manipulating real soldiers and not just fictional characters. For those of you that have a 4K TV, you’re in for a real treat with the PS4 Pro console. Games like The Last of Us will really freak you out as it feels eerily real and those monsters look like they’ll come charging out of your screen at any moment.

Just wait till the PlayStation VR gets upgraded for 4K, and you’ll never want to leave your house; or with certain games, you may wind up running screaming from it. The PS4 Pro is easily the best unit to play the VR version with the added power you get.

The biggest stumble Sony made with the PS4 Pro is that they didn’t include an Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray drive. It’s very odd, as the gameplaying in 4K is a huge selling point.

Which One To Buy

If you’re a casual gamer, the PS4 Slim would be your best bet as it has a beautiful sleek look that fits in with any room. Since it has the same specs as the original PS4 and only a few dollars difference, it’s worth going for this unit.

For those of you that already have a PS4 original unit and have an HD TV, it’s not worth upgrading until you take the plunge for a 4K TV. The cost is way more than what you get in return with a 1080p TV.

For those of you with a 4K TV, go for the PS4 Pro without any hesitation. Games already look phenomenal on a 4K TV, but you get the full effect with the Pro. As good as games are looking now, they’re only going to get better with 4K, so you’ll be thanking us for this one.

For those of you that don’t have a PS4 console but take your gaming seriously, the PS4 Pro is the no brainer here too. The speed and visuals will keep you very happy and busy for a long, long time.

