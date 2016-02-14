Click to read the full story: Stevie J Wilds Out with Nick Cannon & RHOA Kenya Moore booty bump

Nick Cannon’s playing down an alleged altercation with Stevie J over Mariah Carey sharing, Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore could be pregnant and Taylor Swift is just not feeling Kanye West again.

Stevie J and Nick Cannon Wild Out… On Each Other?

So you know how it seemed like Nick Cannon was doing a pretty good job dealing with divorce from songstress Mariah Carey? Well, reports are swirling that Stevie J got under his skin during a taping of Nick’s hit MTV2 show “Wild ‘N Out.”

According to TMZ, when Stevie, who is more known for his traumatic relationship to wanna be… ahem… Joseline Hernandez, than his music career, Nick didn’t like it. Now he is usually a good sport when the cast members joke about his failed marriage, but Stevie J saying that he banged Mariah twice (among other things) clearly got under the Drumline star’s skin.

The altercation was “heated” and happened during the taping of the popular “Wild Style” segment of the show. But even with the rumors that the two aren’t bosom buddies right now, Nick took to Twitter and gave a not so telling explanation of what really happened.

“Apparently some people don’t understand the concept of Wildnout! LOL Thanks for the free publicity tho! Season 8 about to be crazy!”

To make sure that people understand that there are no hard feelings, Stevie J added his two cents via an Instagram post to show that everything is “all good.”

“Much love to my bro @nickcannon had a blast at Wild N Out,” he wrote. “Much respect to my sis @mariahcarey for always rockin with me no matter what. God bless!!”

If you are familiar with the show, you know that there is never a dull moment and anything, pretty much, goes.

I guess some people just take things too far.

Is RHOA Kenya Moore Pregnant?

First of all has anyone seen Kandi Buress since she had her baby? The chick looks like she has never even been pregnant. Go Kandi!

Speaking of pregnant women, rumors are milling that Real Housewife of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is. The reality TV personality hasn’t confirmed a bun in the oven yet, and while media outlets are only speculating, Kenya did tell ET that her relationship with her onscreen love interest Matt is going very well.

“I have learned from my mistakes, and I definitely just go one step at a time. I don’t try to dream anymore, I just live in the moment, and it just seems to be working for me right now.”

As far as a baby goes, when asked if she’s trying to make one, she replied,

“Ask me in about 60 days.”

I don’t know about you, but that sounds like something is brewing.

Taylor Swift Not Here for Kanye West Name Drop in Latest Single?

When you live in the kind of world where everything revolves you, I can see how it’s easy to look sight of reality. Losing sight of reality, sometimes, means thinking that you can say what you want without consequence. With that, Taylor Swift has some choice words for Kanye West, who alludes to having sex with her in the future in his new song, “Famous.”

“I feel like me, and Taylor might still have sex…I made that bitch famous.”

First of all, is this not telling of his and Kim K’s relationship. Is it going to be a threesome, does he get annual cheating passes; what? Okay moving on. According to her publicist, T. Swift is all kinds of offended by the lyrics.

“Kanye did not call for approval… but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message….”

It sounds like the two may be at odds again (remember the great debacle that is the 2009 VMA’s) but Kanye, per usual, tells a different story about the situation and, in fact, says that there is no beef at all. He posted on Twitter,

“I did not diss Taylor Swift, and I’ve never dissed her… “First thing is I’m an artist and as an artist I will express how I feel with no censorship… “2nd thing I asked my wife for her blessings and she was cool with it… “3rd thing I called Taylor and had an hour long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings… 4th Bitch is an endearing term in hip hop like the word N—a.”

Um, “Bitch is an endearing term in hip hop?” Ugh, that’s a whole other post all by itself.

You be the judge. Do you think the two are buddies or is there some bad blood there?

The post Stevie J Wilds Out with Nick Cannon & RHOA Kenya Moore booty bump appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: The Curvy Girl Diva