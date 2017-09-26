Click to read the full story: Steven Spielberg doc hits HBO, ‘Joker’ shoots 2018, and Wonder Woman goes ‘Flashpoint’

HBO has released the first trailer for their upcoming documentary, Spielberg. The film centers around the titular director Steven Spielberg, who is known for countless acclaimed works like Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park, and Saving Private Ryan, amongst many others. The new trailer features interviews with frequent collaborators of Spielberg and goes through the director’s long and legendary career. It’s rare a documentary like this one comes around nowadays, so make sure to give this one a look come October.



Spielberg will premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 5th before airing on HBO on October 7th. Take a look at the trailer above.

Kenneth Branagh Controls the Orient Express

20th Century Fox has unveiled the latest trailer for Murder on the Orient Express. The mystery thriller is being directed by Kenneth Branagh (Cinderella) and is, of course, an adaptation of the renowned Agatha Christie novel. Branagh also stars in the film as genius detective Hercule Poirot, who is determined to uncover the murder of a passenger on the Orient Express. The film is unsurprisingly lavish and features a wide range of beautiful visuals. The new footage will hopefully help this one get the boost it needs to reach a wider audience come November.



Murder on the Orient Express also stars (prepare yourself) Tom Bateman, Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Marwan Kenzari, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Sergei Polunin. The film arrives in theaters on November 10th, 2017. Check out the stylish new trailer above.

“The Joker” Origin Movie Script Nearly Complete; Shooting In 2018

Since “The Joker” origin movie was announced, details about its production have been few and far between. However, a new update surfaced recently and claimed that the script for this movie would soon be “turned in” so that filming may finally get underway in 2018.

A collaborative project between Warner Bros. and DC, “The Joker’s” script is reportedly nearing completion. The update was reported by Variety’s Justin Kroll, who said on Twitter that he had learned that the script for the upcoming movie would be submitted to the producers this week. The report also noted that the script’s development was “super fast,” considering that it had only been less than a month since the movie was confirmed.

Hear THE JOKER script will be turned in by next week, super fast considering when announcement went out bodes well for 2018 shoot — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) September 20, 2017

Kroll’s intel came as a surprise for fans, especially because when the project was first announced, everything sounded fluid. If it is true that the first draft of the script is already about to be finished, then fans might understandably think that Warner Bros. had actually started developing the movie long before its official announcement last month.

As of now, the only thing known about the project is that it will be directed by “The Hangover” and “War Dogs” director Todd Phillips and produced by veteran director Martin Scorsese.

According to reports, the upcoming movie will explore the origins of the Clown Prince of Crime as a child, where some say he might have been the target of bullying but managed to keep a positive perspective in life. This was very far from the Joker that fans know of today, hence, the movie will offer fans a glimpse of how and when the once optimistic young lad turned to the dark side.

As for its cast, it was previously confirmed that “Suicide Squad’s” Joker portrayer Jared Leto would not play Joker in the movie. There have been rumors instead that Warner Bros. is eyeing Leonardo DiCaprio to star in the film, but the studio has yet to confirm that.

Kate Winslett Taking on Lee Miller Biopic

eOne has acquired the worldwide rights to Kate Winslet’s World War II Lee Miller biopic. Deadline reports the film will tell the true story of renowned American photojournalist Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, who refused to let survivors’ stories of Nazi concentration camps like Buchenwald and Dachau be lost to history. She also covered other huge events during the war including the liberation of Paris and the London Blitz. Winslet has reportedly been attached to the biopic for two years now, so clearly it’s a passion project for her. The biopic is very exciting considering the importance of someone like Miller to both World War II and many prevailing current societal issues.

The biopic is currently without a release date, title or director. But we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Wonder Woman Popping Into DC’s “Flashpoint”

A new report from Deadline reveals that Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is set to appear in the upcoming — and very troubled — DC Extended Universe movie, Flashpoint. This should come as good news considering the film has suffered from multiple directors leaving due to creative differences, amongst other issues. However, confirming that a beloved character like Wonder Woman will have a role to play in the film is at least a move in the right direction. The character’s growing demand in the DCEU is surely due to the phenomenal success of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman back in summer, and so it’s clear the Amazonian superhero’s prevalent inclusion will only continue to grow. Let’s hope she and The Flash (Ezra Miller) can find a way to get along.

Flashpoint is currently without a release date or director. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

The post Steven Spielberg doc hits HBO, ‘Joker’ shoots 2018, and Wonder Woman goes ‘Flashpoint’ appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando