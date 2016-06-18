Click to read the full story: Stephen Curry Freaks Out After Fouling Out and Ayesha Curry Vents on Twitter

With a chance to close out the NBA Finals in Game 6, the Golden State Warriors again fell short. The Cleveland Cavaliers pounded them from the very beginning, leading by 20 points after the first quarter. The Cavs won 115-101.

Now, seemingly demoralized after losing back-to-back games for the second time this postseason, the Warriors will head back to San Francisco for the Game 7 they said wouldn’t happen.

LeBron James again led the Cavs to a statement victory with his second 41 point game in a row, making him the first person since Shaquille O’Neal to record back-to-back 40 point Finals games. Despite LeBron’s dominance of this series, NBA MVP Stephen Curry stole the show, freaking out and hitting a fan with his mouthpiece after being called for his sixth foul. Curry then got in the referee’s face, earning a technical foul and an ejection. You can see it all in the video below.

[springboard type=”video” id=”1638219″ player=”mtvt006″ width=”480″ height=”400″ ]

“Yeah, I’ve thrown my mouthpiece before,” said Curry after the game. “I usually aim at the scorer’s table. I was off aim. I definitely didn’t mean to throw it at a fan, but it happened. I went over and apologized to him because that’s obviously not where I was trying to take my frustration out.”

Steph was fined $25,000, a nominal amount for Curry. He was not suspended for Game 7. Could you imagine? Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was also fined $25,000 for criticizing the officiating, calling three of Steph’s six fouls “ridiculous.”

Steph’s wife, Ayesha Curry, fired off on Twitter after her husband’s little temper tantrum.

“I’ve lost all respect sorry this is absolutely rigged for money,” tweeted and deleted Ayesha. “Or ratings in [sic] not sure which. I won’t be silent. Just saw it live sry.”

The real problem is, LeBron is really stressing Steph out. Curry has had a few good games this Finals, but he has been far from spectacular. Curry, once again, will not be the Finals MVP should they win Game 7.

LeBron, on the other hand, is only adding to his legacy. Last season’s Finals was arguably LeBron’s greatest series of all time. Of course, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love out, James had absolutely no help. Now, he’s tearing it up once again.

“He had two great games to keep his team alive,” said Curry when asked about LeBron’s dominance in the NBA Finals. “You know, that’s what he’s supposed to do. I’m out there trying to do the same for my team. We don’t go one-on-one at each other a lot, but it’s a pretty competitive feeling out there with the situation of playing in The Finals and playing for something special.”

LeBron was also asked about Steph, and who is better, but he wasn’t falling for it.

“I try to be the best player I can be for this team every night, lead these guys out…I don’t really get caught up in what everybody else talks about. I think you should know me by now. I see what you’re trying to do, though.”

LeBron also refused to comment on his vicious block on Steph Curry, but it was pretty clear he had an opinion.

Game 7 is Sunday, and it should be one for the books. In my opinion, LeBron and the Cavs have a slight advantage. Steph is in his feels, coming off an emotional ejection. Klay Thompson walked off the court early with a towel over his head.

The Warriors look dejected. The Cavs look poised to make history.

Statisticians say no; LeBron says yes.

The post Stephen Curry Freaks Out After Fouling Out and Ayesha Curry Vents on Twitter appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice