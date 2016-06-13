Click to read the full story: Stephen Curry denies report that he’ll need surgery in offseason

Reigning two-time MVP Stephen Curry sure is injury prone according to the media. ESPN and friends seem to believe he can hurt and heal himself on command. I mean, he is the Chef Curry. The next Michael Jordan. The Babe Ruth of shooters. He can do anything…(except play defense).

Curry’s latest string of reported injuries come after Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the first of the series in which Curry actually showed up, dropping 38 in the Golden State Warriors 108-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The win gave the Warriors a 3-1 victory, practically guaranteeing them another championship.

But that’s not enough for the media to talk about. They need to make sure people know that Curry did this battling through four broken bones, a concussion, and no left leg.

“If Steph Curry has only been Steph Curry intermittently, there’s a reason,” wrote Marl Heisler of the Los Angeles Daily, reporting on Curry’s supposed other issues. “He’s hurting…even more than he acknowledged last week while withdrawing from the U.S. Olympic team. It’s not just the ankle and the knee that he sprained, sidelining him for six games in the first two rounds…Steph’s MRI showed issues with both shoulders as well as his knees, some of which may require surgery this summer.”

Please show me one perfectly healthy player on the Cavs or Warriors after 82 regular season games and another 16 or so playoff games. Klay Thompson wasn’t there for the first few games either, but no one seems to be making any excuses for him. LeBron James is getting torn a new one for his Game 4 performance.

I do have to give Steph some credit, though, as he does try to ignore the subject when asked about his health.

“I can’t even keep a straight face, whoever said I was getting shoulder surgery and all that kind of stuff,” said Curry. “We got bumps and bruises, but we’ll be all right. We’ll be fine.”

Maybe Curry should be a bit tougher on these reports, so people understand he isn’t the one making excuses. Also, stop making excuses for him. He doesn’t need it. He’s winning.

The post Stephen Curry denies report that he’ll need surgery in offseason appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice