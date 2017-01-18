Click to read the full story: Steelers Antonio Brown still in doghouse with Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin Calls Antonio Brown ‘Foolish’ and ‘Selfish’ for Facebook Live Stream After Win Vs Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers won a nail-bitter in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16 to move on to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. An exciting victory for sure; however, most of the talk is focused on wide receiver Antonio Brown and his Facebook Live stream session in the locker room after the win.

The video, which captured more than one million views and 20,000 shares on Facebook before being deleted, captured head coach Mike Tomlin and his heated postgame pump-up speech for his team.



“When you get to this point in the journey, man, not a lot needs to be said,” began Tomlin. “Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations. We just spotted these assholes a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We’re going to touch down at 4 o’clock in the f**king morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for their ass. But you ain’t got to tell them we’re coming. Keep a low profile, and let’s get ready to ball like this up again here in a few days and be right back at it. That’s our story.”

Ironically, of course, Tomlin’s pleas for his players to fly under the radar backfired immediately, and now his words are being discussed all over thanks to Brown. Coach wasn’t happy, calling Brown’s actions Sunday “foolish,” “selfish,” and “inconsiderate,” but he tried to put it all in the past. Tomlin apologized for his language and vowed to do better moving forward.

The Patriots didn’t seem to mind the trash talk. Pats head coach Bill Belichick sounded confused overall by the situation.

“[I’m] not on Snapface,” said Belichick during a radio interview in Boston. “[I’m] not too worried what they put on Instachat.”

Words like those by Tomlin do have a tendency to fire up opponents, but neither team should need any extra motivation for the AFC Championship Game with a trip to Super Bowl LI on the line. That’s enough to get most people fired up.

