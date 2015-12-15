Click to read the full story: ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ World Premiere Brings Everyone Out

It’s just days away, the official opening of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and every celebrity was out to revel at the premiere on Monday night. Below are plenty of pictures of the action seen more through a fun fan geeks eye. As any fan knows, this is Episode VII which takes place 30 years after “Return of the Jedi.”

It’s not surprising that the premiere brought out everyone from Joseph Gordon-Levitt who came as a low-rent looking Yoda to Patton Oswalt enjoying the Storm Troopers coming up behind him. There were plenty of fans geeking out, and today brought an early Christmas gift to many die-hard “Star Wars” fans as they found out the there is actually an original trilogy that doesn’t have George Lucas’ hands all over it. They are the original trilogy

Right now, there’s a company that’s putting the Criterion Collection touch to the trilogy, but not surprisingly, 20th Century Fox owns the original “Star Wars” while Disney just has “Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.” So with the 40th anniversary coming up in 2017, don’t be shocked if this special special edition comes out in 4K or maybe 8K if Sony, Samsung and LG decide to just jump on ahead with technology.

In the meantime, check out who attended the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiere and who really looks like they wanted to be there.

Set 30 years after the events of Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens finds a galaxy torn asunder by the ongoing conflict between the Resistance (formerly the Rebel Alliance) and the First Order (formerly the Empire). The film will have a cast of familiar actors, but they won’t share as much screen time as the new characters who will be carrying the saga forward.

