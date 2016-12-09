Click to read the full story: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ first trailer flies high for Tom Holland

Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” got its first full trailer, and it looks like this could easily be the best of the three reboots. Holland pretty much stole every scene he was in with “Captain America: Civil War,” and you can tell he’ll be able to carry this freshened up franchise very well.

You can see the full trailer just below, and it shows Peter Parker dealing with the usual growing pains with being a high school student with hormones charging through your body and not knowing what to do with them. At least with Parker, he gets to work out his anxiety and hormonal charges fighting off a world filled with supervillains.



The trailer makes you actually forget that there were two other incarnations of “Spider-Man,” which is a great thing. That’s not to say that Andrew Garfield’s incarnation was bad, it just felt like Marvel didn’t pay enough attention to it. They were so busy creating the Marvel Cinematic Universe and figuring out how to fit Thor, Captain America and Iron Man into, poor Spider-Man was left behind. With a talent such as Garfield’s it’s a sad waste of it as he really did the best with what he was given.

Sony has one huge thing going for this outing as fans have already taken to Holland as their latest Spider-Man, so that’s half the battle one already. This trailer easily seals the deal and director Jon Watts is taking his time dealing with Peter Parker’s teenage years. This was one of the glaring flaws in Sam Raimi’s version with Tobey Maguire. We get to feel a whole new focus on Parker’s life that feels fresh and not just another franchise retread.

The teaser trailer that hit on Wednesday gave a nostalgic John Hugh’s high school year feel, and you can see that developed even more with the trailer. When Parker’s friend catches him in the Spider-Man outfit, Holland is actually adorable trying to deny it while stripping off his outfit.

Marvel and Sony may be feeling that they’re taking a big risk with another reboot of the Spider-Man franchise, but from what we’re seeing, they’re doing it right and actually have a great artistic vision this time around.

Official synopsis for “Spider-Man: Homecoming:”

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Cast: Tom Holland (In the Heart of the Sea), Michael Keaton (Batman, Birdman), Zendaya (K.C. Undercover), Donald Glover (The Martian, Community), Jacob Batalon (North Woods), Laura Harrier (One Life to Live), Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Tyne Daly (Cagney and Lacey), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), with Marisa Tomei (My CousinVinny, The Wrestler), and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, The Avengers).



“Spider-Man: Homecoming” opens July 7, 2017, and you can check out the international trailer version just above.

The post ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ first trailer flies high for Tom Holland appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando