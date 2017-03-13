Click to read the full story: Speculations on ‘Supernatural’ 1216 Ladies Drink Free

A rather interesting episode of Supernatural is coming up and could probably have big implications for Castiel, Sam and Dean and even Garth. This new episode will be shown on March 30th so we still have time to guess what could happen. Here’s the synopsis below and by now, many of you have seen the promo.



A WOLF IN THE NIGHT – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) let Mick Davies (guest star Adam Fergus) tag along on a case as they search for a werewolf. The three men run into Claire Novak (guest star Kathryn Love Newton), also working the hunt. However, the reunion is short-lived after Claire is bitten and the brothers race to find a way to help her before she turns.

First off, one recurring problem fans see with Supernatural is the show’s killing off supporting female characters. Jo and Ellen and then the lovable Charlie. Hannah would have been great for Castiel but she returned her female vessel to its owner and later gets killed in her new male vessel. Dean’s ‘wife’ Lisa was written off. The only survivors to this seemingly misogynistic onslaught are Sheriff Jodi, Donna and Claire. We’re not sure where Mary stands as she seems too big to be killed early on being brought back by God’s sister and all. Not sure about Rowena either as she, like Crowley hovers between friend and villain. It looks like Claire Novak, the daughter of Castiel’s vessel is in danger of getting ganked. By the way, Claire, played by Kathryn Newton looks stunning this time round.

Now that the boys have signed up with the British Men of Letters, they’re now on their way to eradicating all monsters in America. But under the supervision of the BMOL, they might no longer have the advantage or have to compromise on their morals. Meaning, if a monster claims to be nice, moral or doesn’t harm humans, they may still be forced to kill them; and if they don’t do so, there’s always psychotic Mr. Ketch. What could possibly be Ketch’s backstory by the way?

As of now, there’s no cure for lycanthropy. Sam and Dean tried with Madison in Season 2, but Sam ended up killing her, losing a chance at love in the process. Then there’s Kate in the season 8 episode Bitten where the show experimented with the found footage genre. Kate’s still around, after being let go by the brothers after promising not to harm any humans and even had to kill her own sister in the episode Paper Moon. The whole episode was her fault though for turning her critically injured sister after a car crash. Lastly, there’s Garth in the Season 9 episode Sharp Teeth. Garth was unfortunately bitten during a hunt and has to live a new life as a werewolf among a harmless pack. Since there’s no cure for lycanthropy, Claire might have to live the same way, unlike Alex who was cured of vampirism.

Now, these guys may be in danger of getting killed by the British Men of Letters. They might send Mary, who’s not familiar with them yet or some other hunter and even Mr. Ketch. The BMOL make no exceptions. There are no gray areas and are ready to clean up the Winchester’s messes. It would be easy to assume that Sam and Dean would stop any attempt by the BMOL to kill Claire, but that would expose Kate and Garth.

There’s no Castiel in the episode promo, but the boys might tell him what happened, if in case, he’s not up in heaven. Castiel in a way feels responsible for Claire since he took the girl’s father Jimmy leading to her life going haywire. If the BMOL decides to kill Claire, Castiel might take it personally leading to a conflict with the BMOL.

But the BMOL have plenty of resources at their disposal. The cure for lycanthropy might just be somewhere in their library if they’re willing to look for it. According to their track record though, they haven’t and it’s much easier for them to kill monsters than take chances.

One solution though is for the Winchesters to force the BMOL to leave their friends alone, cure them or they bail. Claire is too pretty to die right now, Kate’s run her course and we’d like to have Garth back. There’s still lots of room for them as the series is gunning for 300.

The post Speculations on ‘Supernatural’ 1216 Ladies Drink Free appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Marius Manuella