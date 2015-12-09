Click to read the full story: 2015 Best Kids Tech Toys: Sky Rover Voice Command Helicopter Vehicle Review

The Sky Rover Voice Command Helicopter is unlike any toy helicopter or gyrocopter you’ve ever seen before. It comes with all you would expect from a quality indoor helicopter, with a good range and extremely stable flight. However, the Sky Rover Voice Command doesn’t stop there. Featuring a headset that allows you to control the helicopter with just voice commands, the Sky Rover Voice Command is as close to flying the real thing as you are ever going to get! Boasting 12 voice commands, the Sky Rover Voice Command also has a Smart Hovering feature and an Auto Pilot to ensure super smooth flying!

Features of the Sky Rover Voice Command Heli Vehicle

16 x 13.1 x 6.8 inches

For ages 8 – 15

3 AAA batteries required (not included)

Hands-free voice control helicopter

Includes headset

Is the Sky Rover Voice Command Heli Vehicle Worth Buying?

What the Sky Rover Voice Command offers that other RC helicopters don’t is the unique voice command feature, but to judge it on that alone would be silly. It’s no good having a wonderful control interface if the helicopter itself is poorly made. Thankfully, this isn’t the case. The Sky Rover Voice Command is well balanced and easy to fly. The Smart Hovering & Auto Pilot features are excellent and mean that even novice fliers can soon take control without fear of crashing.

The voice command flying mode really is a treat on top of this. When enabled, you are entirely hands-free, using only the headset provided. It can be tricky to properly navigate anywhere using this system, but the novelty doesn’t wear off quickly. If a more steady hand is required, you can quickly revert back to the remote controller for manual controls. Some parents have reported experiencing difficulty when young children try to operate the voice controls, but it is worth noting that the Sky Rover Voice Command is designed for those aged 8 and over. Younger children could have difficulty with some of the commands.

The Sky Rover Voice Command is extremely well balanced and easy to fly, and it is well made to boot. If you were to entirely ignore the voice command element of this toy, it would still be a decent RC helicopter with some exceptional features. As it is, there are few that can rival it for sheer fun and novelty. An extremely affordable, durable and novel RC helicopter – what’s not to love!? Check here for the best prices as they’ll keep changing throughout the holiday season.

