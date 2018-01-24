Click to read the full story: ‘Shape of Water,’ ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Three Billboards’ sweep Oscar nominations

Tuesday was the 2018 Academy Award nomination day and saw an interesting variety of films like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” take 13 nominations continuing its award season winning streak. Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” followed with 8 and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” with 7.

Paul Thomas Anderson saw his Daniel Day-Lewis starrer “Phantom Thread” get some Academy love with 6 nominations including best picture. Many insiders expected the actor to land a nom in what he claims will be his final screen performance, but after a rather chilled reception from the guilds and critics awards, many thought it might wind up DOA. A shortened campaigning season also made it a harder push, but rave reviews have given Anderson’s exquisitely crafted, psychologically intense period romance quite the boost.

Steven Spielberg’s well-received “The Post” didn’t fare so well with only two nominations. Word of mouth is still proving to award season fodder.

Many academy voters aren’t as quick to view screeners that haven’t had much word of mouth, but these kinds of reviews lead to them to pop them in much faster. “Phantom Thread” is now being declared a dark horse against some major films, and like with many awards seasons, the underdog can wind up sweeping up the Oscars.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Academy Awards for a second time on March 4 on ABC.

The full list of Oscar nominations is below after the biggest snubs and surprises which most people want to check out first.

Biggest Academy Award Nomination Snubs and Surprises:

SNUB: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Franco was thought to be a lock for his gonzo performance as cult film director Tommy Wiseau in “The Disaster Artist.” However, a report published by the Los Angeles Times near the end of Oscars voting, detailing inappropriate sexual conduct by the actor, could have derailed his chances. After years of nominating men like Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, who were both accused of sexual abuse, the Academy has drawn a line in the sand. #TimesUp.

SNUB: Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Although he campaigned hard, Hammer wasn’t included in this year’s best supporting actor race for his performance in “Call Me by Your Name.” It might be that his substantial screen time as an American in Italy made voters feel like he was one of the film’s leads and he split his vote with Michael Stuhlbarg, who delivers a tour-de-force monologue at the end of the film.

SNUB: “Wonder Woman” gets shut out

Despite celebrating strong female leads in “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards,” the Academy didn’t embrace the DC Comics box office juggernaut. “Wonder Woman” couldn’t muster a single Oscar nomination. Not for best picture or director Patty Jenkins, and it even missed out in the technical categories.

SNUB: “Mudbound” for best picture

Netflix was hoping that Dee Ree’s critically acclaimed drama, set in the 1950s Mississippi Delta, would be the streaming service’s first best picture nominee at the Oscars. But the movie missed out of the top contest. However, it did pick up four nods, including best supporting actress Mary J. Blige (the first time an actor from a Netflix movie received Oscars recognition) and best cinematography (making Rachel Morrison the first woman ever nominated in the category).

SNUB: “The Big Sick” for best picture

Amazon also didn’t crack the best picture category in 2018, with its hit box office comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani. It was, however, nominated for original screenplay. That means the only streaming movie to ever be nominated for best picture is last year’s “Manchester by the Sea,” which Amazon released.

SNUB: Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

After receiving a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nomination, Chau missed out in the best supporting actress race for playing a Vietnamese refugee in Alexander Payne’s drama. The film’s lukewarm reception made her lose out to Blige, Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”), Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”), Laurie Metcalf (“Lady Bird”), and Octavia Spencer (“The Shape of Water”).

SNUB: Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip”

Haddish was a good sport to wake up at the crack of dawn to announce this year’s Oscar contenders. After picking up an award from the New York Film Critics Circle, she should have been nominated for her star-is-born supporting turn in “Girls Trip.”

SNUB: Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

The Academy loves Hunter, who has been nominated for four Oscars and won for 1994’s “The Piano.” But her nuanced portrait of a mom dealing with her daughter’s mysterious illness wasn’t among the nominees for best supporting actress.

SNUB: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

The Fox Searchlight dark comedy got a big boost over the weekend, winning best ensemble, best actress (Frances McDormand), and best supporting actor (Sam Rockwell) at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Many thought that McDonagh, who picked up a Director Guild of America nod, would land in this year’s best director race. It’s rare for a movie to win best picture without a directing nod, although “Argo” pulled off that feat in 2013.

SNUB: Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

The drama about the Washington Post publishing the Pentagon Papers wasn’t the Oscars heavyweight many thought it would be. It only earned two nominations: for best picture and best actress Meryl Streep, who plays famed publisher Katharine Graham.

SURPRISE: “Phantom Thread” surges

The Focus Features release about a demanding 1950s fashion designer opened late in the Oscar season. But never underestimate director Paul Thomas Anderson, who is an Academy darling. The movie picked up a surprising six nominations, including best picture, best director, best actor (Daniel Day-Lewis), and best supporting actress (Lesley Manville).

SURPRISE: Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq”

Another Academy favorite, Denzel Washington, landed his eighth acting nomination. Although “Roman J. Israel, Esq” received mixed reviews, Washington got in the best actor race over Franco, Tom Hanks (“The Post”), and Jake Gyllenhaal (“Stronger”).

2018 Academy Award Nomination Totals By Film and Studio:

Nominations by film:

“The Shape of Water” 13

“Dunkirk” 8

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” 7

“Darkest Hour” 6

“Phantom Thread” 6

“Blade Runner 2049” 5

“Lady Bird” 5

“Call Me by Your Name” 4

“Get Out” 4

“Mudbound” 4

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” 4

“Baby Driver” 3

“I, Tonya” 3

“Beauty and the Beast” 2

“Coco” 2

“The Post” 2

“Victoria & Abdul” 2

“The Florida Project” 1

“Roman J. Israel, Esq.” 1

“Molly’s Game” 1

“Logan” 1

“Disaster Artist” 1

“Kong: Skull Island” 1

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” 1

“War for the Planet of the Apes” 1

“Wonder” 1

“The Big Sick” 1

“All the Money in the World” 1

Nominations by distribution company:

Fox Searchlight 20

Focus Features 14

Warner Bros. 14

Walt Disney 10

20th Century Fox 7

Netflix 7

A24 7

Sony Pictures Releasing 5

Sony Pictures Classics 6

Universal 4

Neon/30 West 3

Amazon 1

Lionsgate 1

Gkids 1

Grasshopper Films 1

Good Deed 1

Magnolia Pictures 1

Open Road/Global Road 1

PBS 1

STX Entertainment 1

Full List of 2018 Academy Award Nominations:

Best Picture:

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Lead Actor:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Lead Actress:

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Director:

“Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro

Animated Feature:

“The Boss Baby,” Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito

“The Breadwinner,” Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo

“Coco,” Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

“Ferdinand,” Carlos Saldanha

“Loving Vincent,” Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman

Animated Short:

“Dear Basketball,” Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant

“Garden Party,” Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon

“Lou,” Dave Mullins, Dana Murray

“Negative Space,” Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

“Revolting Rhymes,” Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer

Adapted Screenplay:

“Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory

“The Disaster Artist,” Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

“Logan,” Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green

“Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin

“Mudbound,” Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Original Screenplay:

“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh

Cinematography:

“Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins

“Darkest Hour,” Bruno Delbonnel

“Dunkirk,” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison

“The Shape of Water,” Dan Laustsen

Best Documentary Feature:

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman

“Faces Places,” JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda

“Icarus,” Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan

“Last Men in Aleppo,” Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jepersen

“Strong Island,” Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes

Best Documentary Short Subject:

“Edith+Eddie,” Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright

“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” Frank Stiefel

“Heroin(e),” Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon

“Knife Skills,” Thomas Lennon

“Traffic Stop,” Kate Davis, David Heilbroner

Best Live Action Short Film:

“DeKalb Elementary,” Reed Van Dyk

“The Eleven O’Clock,” Derin Seale, Josh Lawson

“My Nephew Emmett,” Kevin Wilson, Jr.

“The Silent Child,” Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton

“Watu Wote/All of Us,” Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen

Best Foreign Language Film:

“A Fantastic Woman” (Chile)

“The Insult” (Lebanon)

“Loveless” (Russia)

“On Body and Soul (Hungary)

“The Square” (Sweden)

Film Editing:

“Baby Driver,” Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

“Dunkirk,” Lee Smith

“I, Tonya,” Tatiana S. Riegel

“The Shape of Water,” Sidney Wolinsky

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Jon Gregory

Sound Editing:

“Baby Driver,” Julian Slater

“Blade Runner 2049,” Mark Mangini, Theo Green

“Dunkirk,” Alex Gibson, Richard King

“The Shape of Water,” Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

Sound Mixing:

“Baby Driver,” Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

“Blade Runner 2049,” Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

“Dunkirk,” Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

“The Shape of Water,” Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

Production Design:

“Beauty and the Beast,” Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer

“Blade Runner 2049,” Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

“Darkest Hour,” Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“Dunkirk,” Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

“The Shape of Water,” Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau

Original Score:

“Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer

“Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell

Original Song:

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound,” Mary J. Blige

“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name,” Sufjan Stevens

“Remember Me” from “Coco,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall,” Diane Warren, Common

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Makeup and Hair:

“Darkest Hour,” Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

“Victoria and Abdul,” Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

“Wonder,” Arjen Tuiten

Costume Design:

“Beauty and the Beast,” Jacqueline Durran

“Darkest Hour,” Jacqueline Durran

“Phantom Thread,” Mark Bridges

“The Shape of Water,” Luis Sequeira

“Victoria and Abdul,” Consolata Boyle

Visual Effects:

“Blade Runner 2049,” John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick

“Kong: Skull Island,” Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlan

“War for the Planet of the Apes,” Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist

By: Shanka Cheryl