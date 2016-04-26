Click to read the full story: Sergio Ramos: I considered Manchester United move

Sergio Ramos was linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, but the Spain international opted to stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 30-year-old was believed to be one of the prime targets of United boss Louis van Gaal. According to many reports in Spain, Ramos was unhappy at the club, and one of the main reasons was a financial one. However, Ramos has refuted the claims and has stated that there were no economic reasons. In August, he signed a new five-year contract with the Spanish giants which would keep him at the club until 2020. He also received the captain’s armband at Real Madrid after Iker Casillas’s departure to Porto.

“There was an offer from United,” Ramos told COPE. “I considered changing for a while but Real Madrid was always my priority, and there were no economic reasons.”

“Did I feel cheated [by Madrid]? No, but I did feel disappointed for a while. There were some troubles that came to an end.”

The Spanish centre-back said that he was flattered by the interests of the Premier League giants, but he is now focused on his job at Real Madrid.

“I have not heard about [interest from Chelsea]. Many things have always been said.

“Flattery from big clubs is always good as this is because you are doing well, but if the fans and my club want me.”

Real Madrid clinched an important away victory against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Los Blancos conceded two early goals, but Gareth Bale inspired the team in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence to win 3 – 2. Zinedine Zidane’s side are keeping up with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the race for the La Liga title. With only three matches remaining, there is very little to separate these three sides.

Real Madrid are also in the semi-final of the Champions League, and they come up against Pellegrini’s Manchester City on Tuesday at the Etihad. The first leg of this tie will be crucial for both the sides who are hoping to achieve European glory at the end of their campaign.

