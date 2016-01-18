Click to read the full story: Selena Gomez taking on Orlando Bloom & no more marriage for Nick Cannon

Celebrity Gossip Roundup For The Week Of January 17 th

Kicking off this week’s celebrity gossip, John Krasinski admitted to Ellen DeGeneres on a recent episode of her talk show that on his honeymoon with Emily Blunt, they went diving, and he had a close encounter with a gray reef shark. Krasinski commented that the shark actually looked exactly like the one in Jaws. In other Krasinski news, he admitted in an interview on Live With Kelly and Michael that filming his upcoming movie “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” helped him appreciate the military in a way he never has before.

In the latest of many celebrity deaths is Dan Haggerty, who passed away from cancer over the weekend. He was best known for starring in “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams.” Haggerty hadn’t worked as an actor since 2013 and was 74 years old when he passed.

Cameron Diaz has been busy promoting her first book, called “The Longevity Book.” She recently used her Instagram and Twitter accounts to post a photo of the book’s cover, which features Diaz wearing a modest amount of makeup. The book is reportedly about how women can age gracefully.

Having been photographed together recently, Orlando Bloom and Selena Gomez are said to be dating. Gomez went to Bloom’s 39th birthday party last week, and witnesses noticed the chemistry between the two. Both Gomez herself and Bloom’s publicist publically posted pictures of the two of them together at the party.

For the February 2016 issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Serena Williams responded to several fans letters for the magazine’s cover story. She gave advice on how to keep self- esteem high and gave advice on how to dress for a date.

Daniel Radcliffe has publically expressed his sorrow over the death of Alan Rickman, who starred alongside Radcliffe in the Harry Potter series of movies as Professor Snape, Harry’s teacher and Godfather. In a just released statement, Radcliffe said that Alan Rickman was always supportive of Radcliffe’s career, both in Harry Potter and in other movies he has done. Radcliffe gave credit to Rickman for attending all of his New York and London stage performances as well. He ended the statement by saying that he will always carry with him the lessons Rickman taught him.

Nick Carter is finding that all play and no work will land him in jail. At a bar in Key West, he was said to have been involved in a scuffle that resulted in his arrest for a misdemeanor. No further details are available at this time.

Fans of the Broadway play and movie Hairspray will be happy to know that NBC is planning on airing a live performance of the show sometime during the winter, possibly in December of this year. Since NBC aired a live performance of “The Wiz” they have been encouraged to keep bringing stage shows to live TV.

Fans of the long-running TV show “Friends” will want to mark their calendar for February 21st. That night, NBC is planning on airing a two-hour special on the show. Set to appear on the special are the six friends themselves. The plan is to have all of them on the set simultaneously to share memories of the show’s run.

Luke Bryan fans will be happy to hear that he is extending his Kill The Lights Tour, starting on May 20th and May 21st in Atlanta, Georgia. The extended concert dates will end October 29th in Detroit, Michigan.

Nicky Hilton and husband James Rothschild are set to become first-time parents. This is Nicky’s second marriage, but her first child. Congrats to the happy couple! (Let’s just hope Hilton has even one drop of maternal instincts in her body.)

At this year’s UNICEF Ball the Humanitarian Leadership Award was given to David Beckham. David took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him surrounded by children; with a caption stating that he was honored to be receiving the award, and he was going to continue his efforts with UNICEF.

Olivia Munn is battling rumors that she is engaged to be married to her boyfriend. To fight the rumors Munn posted a picture on social media of a text message conversation where her mother asked her if the rumors were true and Munn told her they were not and warned her not to believe everything she reads on the Internet.

Kristen Bell is now officially set to play the main role in an upcoming NBC TV show called “Good Place.” The premise of the show is a woman from New Jersey that realizes she’s not a nice person (so maybe the stereotype about Jersey girls is true?) The show will follow her adventures as she tries to make up for the way she has acted in the past and learns just as much about being good as being bad.

Sean Penn is in trouble after an alleged meeting between him and a Mexican drug lord, El Chapo. In October 2015, Penn served as a guest reporter for Rolling Stone magazine and interviewed El Chapo on his escape from prison in July of last year. Criminal charges may be filed against Sean Penn as a result of the interview, which recently appeared on the Internet. However, Penn is being defended thanks to the First Amendment.

Actor Charlie Carver recently went public with the fact that he is a gay man. He made the announcement using his Instagram account. He said that he had come across a quote, “Be who you needed when you were younger,” and it had stuck in his memory for a year before he came out.

Wrapping up this week’s celebrity gossip, since having divorced Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon has publically stated he will probably never get married again. He has said that he feels like marriage isn’t necessarily for everyone. He also said that there is only a 50/50 chance a marriage will work out, meaning marrying again is pointless.

