Click to read the full story: Selena Gomez long Weeknd ends, Wendy Williams faints and Kim K offends

It’s officially over…the whirlwind romance between young Hollywood stars Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (legally named Abel Tesfaye) has come to a close. On Monday, numerous sources reported that the two artists called it quits after several months of dating.

While the break-up was shocking in and of itself, Selena’s recent reconnection with her ex-Justin Bieber is making the situation seem even more messy. As we reported earlier, Selena was spotted hanging out with Justin Bieber a few days ago. In addition, the two stars also attended church and had breakfast together on Sunday. According to sources, Selena hopes to make amends with Justin, as her perspective on things has changed ever since she went through serious health troubles this year (note: Selena underwent a kidney transplant at the beginning of the summer).

While it is unclear whether there is going to be a romantic reconciliation between the “Bad Liar” songstress and Justin, there are several clues on social media that hint at a not-so-amicable break-up between Selena and The Weeknd. In fact, on Monday, soon after reports of the break-up made waves on the internet, fans noticed that The Weeknd unfollowed all of Selena’s family and friends on Instagram, as well as Selena herself.

Now rumors are circulating about Justin and Selena. Media outlets are reporting that Justin is trying to prove to Selena that he is a changed person, worthy of a second chance. In a new People magazine article, a source close to the Biebs explained that the singer is trying to win over Selena’s family. They told the publication, “Justin is aware Selena’s family is not thrilled they are hanging out. They think he caused Selena a lot of grief. Justin hopes he can prove to them that he has changed.”

“House of Cards” has suspended production on season six, in light of recent sexual assault allegations leveled against star Kevin Spacey, media outlets have confirmed.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on ‘House of Cards’ season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” said the companies in a statement.

Yesterday the companies announced that the sixth season would be the last for the series, which was currently in production in Baltimore. “Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,” they said in a statement. Netflix and MRC also said that they had sent executives to Baltimore Monday to meet with cast and crew after actor Anthony Rapp (“Star Trek: Discovery”) told Buzzfeed in an interview that Spacey had sexually assaulted him when Rapp was 14 years old.

Spacey is not currently on set for “House of Cards.” He issued an apology for his “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” that was widely criticized given that he also used it to come out as a gay man.

Media outlets broke the news yesterday that producers have been exploring spinoff possibilities, all of them set in the same universe as “House of Cards.”

“House of Cards” is widely credited as the show that put Netflix on the original programming map when it premiered in 2013. The series has been nominated for 53 Primetime Emmy Awards — including five nominations for outstanding drama series. Spacey has been nommed five times for his work.

News of the shutdown was first reported by Deadline.

Of course, Kim Kardashian has stumbled into yet another controversy.

This year, the reality star announced that she was going with a music icon theme for her various Halloween costumes. Leading up to October 31st, Kim has sported a number of flashy ensembles, including a Cher and a Madonna get-up. Unfortunately, one of her outfits was not received well by fans and followers of the star – specifically her tribute to the late singer Aaliyah.

After showing off her Aaliyah-esque look, Kim’s social media feeds were flooded with criticism, as people felt that Kim should not have been dressed up the black artist. One Twitter follower replied to Kim’s costume saying, “Legend or not, Aaliyah is a black woman, and you’re not. It’s offensive, and you shouldn’t push the limit, but okay…”

Kim K follower, Twitter post:

Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but ok… ? — Blogger Cassie (@LAGrlCrookdSmle) October 29, 2017

Fortunately, in addition to the thousands of trolls and haters, Kim also received notable support from other social media users. Furthermore, Kim has not taken down the posts of her dressed up as Aayliah and has yet to comment on the controversy.



Wendy Williams gave viewers a scare Tuesday morning when she passed out on-the-air during a broadcast of her syndicated chat show.

Williams was introducing a segment while wearing a Statue of Liberty Halloween costume when her speech suddenly became slurred. She began shaking and seconds later collapsed on the stage. Stagehands rushed in to help her while the crowd screamed.

Williams was back on camera after a break and told the audience the moment “was not a stunt” and she passed out because she was overheated in her costume.

Williams’ publicist Alexandra Sinclair tells media outlets the host is “feeling much better” and was able to finish the show OK. Sinclair says Williams will “address the incident on tomorrow’s show.”

Netflix is exploring a “House of Cards” spinoff as the show’s final season nears amid controversy surrounding star Kevin Spacey.

The streaming channel, which reportedly is weighing different concepts for the spinoff, said Monday that the upcoming sixth season will be the last for “House of Cards.”

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire’s end came amid fallout from Spacey’s alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s. But Netflix had already decided to end the show and was pursuing a spinoff.

Spacey has apologized for the incident which he said he doesn’t recall but would have stemmed from “drunken behavior.” He also spoke publicly for the first time about being gay.

The final “House of Cards” episodes are in production, with a release date yet to be announced.

Follow-up heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel’s infant son was postponed because of family colds.

In a statement Monday, Kimmel’s publicist said that Billy Kimmel’s scheduled operation was delayed as a precaution.

His publicist said Kimmel had planned to take the week off from ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” for his son’s surgery, but he instead is sharing sneezes with his wife and children.

Guest hosts filling in for Kimmel include Shaquille O’Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence.

Billy was born last April with heart defects that required surgery immediately after his birth and another operation at about six months.

The experience prompted Kimmel to use his show as a platform to advocate for every family’s access to equal medical care, including those unable to afford it.

Tessa Thompson hated having to wear a cape in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

The 34-year-old actress stars as the cape-wearing Valkyrie in the new Marvel movie, and Tessa – who trained diligently for the high-energy role – admitted her on-screen attire made filming awkward for her.

She explained: “I know that sounds like – not a champagne problem, but like a weird superhero problem that we don’t think about.

“You just trip on them and then the wind machine gets going and it smacks you in the face. So, it felt like a quick boot camp in superhero-ness.”

The American star also revealed that she and the rest of the cast – which includes Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba and Cate Blanchett – would stand around on set joking about the challenges of playing superheroes.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “We all stand around with half of our costume off and weird suspenders … We have conversations about navigating the demands of superheroes.

“[And] the sometimes adventurous positions you have to get yourself in to be able to, you know, pee in between takes.”

Meanwhile, Tessa recently revealed that her character Valkyrie was pitched to her as the “Han Solo of the movie” by director Taika Waititi.

MTV is reviving its “Jersey Shore” franchise, this time down South.

The network said Monday it will debut “MTV Floribama Shore” later this month, following a cast of eight young adults who spent a summer together in Florida’s Panama City Beach with the expected personal dramas. It’s being made by the same production company as “Jersey Shore,” which aired from 2009 to 2012.

“Jersey Shore” was the network’s highest-rated original series, making stars of characters like Snooki and The Situation, and spawning worldwide spinoffs like “Warsaw Shore” in Poland.

MTV is becoming the reboot channel, recently reviving “Total Request Live” and “Unplugged.” Its new “Siesta Key” is inspired by “Laguna Beach.”

“Floribama Shore” debuts Nov. 27, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Although she is only 25 years old, singer and actress Miley Cyrus has already had a long career in the entertainment industry. For several years, Miley was one of the biggest stars on the Disney Channel, as she portrayed Miley Stewart on the hit TV series Hannah Montana.

On Sunday, Miley did an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, in which she reflected back on her days as a Disney starlet. The “Younger Now” songstress admitted that she was under an immense amount of pressure while acting on Hannah Montana. Miley noted, “I liked being in the Disney universe ’cause I didn’t know anything else. I knew I was getting to live what I wanted to do. I think now that I’m older now, I realize that’s a lot to put on a kid, It’s a lot to put on a kid to have them have to get their makeup done and then also balance school and then also have me dress up in a wig. It’s a little like Toddlers and Tiaras.”

When asked if she views her Disney days in a positive light, Miley responded, “I definitely look back on it as a good time. I think what was hard for me was balancing everything. I think it got harder when I started touring as both – toured as Hannah Montana and as myself.” She went on to add, “I loved being that character. And honestly, music is everything and all people wanna have is great music and for that audience, for what that was, that was great music for kids to listen to. There’s a song called ‘Life’s What You Make it, so Let’s Make it Rock.’ Never forget that— wise words. That’s a good thing to tell kids,”

Nowadays, Miley is keeping herself busy with both her music career and her role as a judge on the TV singing competition The Voice.

One of Bachelor Nation’s fan favourites may be off the market…

After weeks of exchanging flirtatious comments on each other’s social media posts, it appears that Bachelorette alum Wells Adams is seeing Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland. According to sources, the duo is still in the very early stages of their relationship and they are keeping things casual. One source told People magazine, “They’ve been friends for a while and now they’ve been hanging out and spending more time together. They’re flirty.”

Back in the summer, Sarah Hyland split from her long time boyfriend, actor Dominic Sherwood. On October 11th, Sarah tweeted out a post about the struggles of being single, indicating that she was ready to find a new beau. She posted, “The problem with being single isn’t the fact that you’re alone. It’s that you can’t puppy dog eye a guy into getting you Starbucks in bed.”

Sarah Hyland, Twitter post:

The problem with being single isn't the fact that you're alone. It's that you can't puppy dog eye a guy in to getting you Starbucks in bed.? — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) October 11, 2017

Over the past weekend, Sarah and Wells were spotted hanging out in Nashville. While Sarah lives in California, she made the trip out to visit the radio host and join in on some Halloween festivities. On Saturday, Sarah posted a photo of her and Wells dressed up for a Halloween party. The actress went as Dustin from Stranger Things, while Wells dressed up as Eleven from the Netflix hit show.

When Alex Rodriguez first met Jennifer Lopez, the former baseball player wasn’t sure if their dinner was a meeting or a date.

“He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!” the “Shades of Blue” stunner recalled to Vanity Fair.

“I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not,” she continued. “I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date. I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, ‘No, I don’t drink,’ and he asked if I minded if he had one.”

Rodriguez, 42, admitted feeling “uneasy” going into the night, “not knowing her situation” ahead of time.

“It would be incredibly productive for me to sit with one of the smartest, greatest women in the world, especially for a guy like me who is coming through tough times, rehabbing himself, re-establishing himself to folks out there. I thought it would be a win-win no matter what,” he explained.

After Lopez, 48, confirmed her single status “around the third or fourth inning,” Rodriguez then let his fingers do the talking.

“I had to get up and go readjust my thoughts,” he said. “I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text.”

Lopez received the text from the father of two, which read, “You look sexy AF.”

“And then it took a turn,” she said. “The fire alarm went off, and we had to evacuate.”

The red-hot pair, who confirmed their romance earlier this year, have been attached at the hip since their Bahamian getaway in March. Lopez, who shares 9-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, revealed in September this is the first time she’s been in a “good relationship.”

“We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!” Lopez told Hola! USA in September.

The post Selena Gomez long Weeknd ends, Wendy Williams faints and Kim K offends appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay