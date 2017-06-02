Click to read the full story: Selena Gomez enjoying her long Weeknd plus Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Leftovers’

Unfortunately for Justin Bieber, pop singer Selena Gomez has finally found her happy place with her new boyfriend, R&B artist The Weeknd. In a recent media outlet report, an insider close to Selena claims that the 24-year-old is “head over heels” in love with The Weeknd – and the feeling is mutual!

Just this week, an insider told E! News, “[Selena] is head over heels in love with Abel (The Weeknd’s legal name). This relationship is very different than the one she had with Bieber.” The source went on to gush, “This love is very mature, and she is in a different head space now. She has really found who she is and what makes her happy. She loves Abel and he loves her. They have gotten to know each other very well and have learned from their past relationships what they want and don’t want. They both met each other’s families, and they all approve.”

Seeing that Selena and The Weeknd happen to be two of the most popular stars in Hollywood, it is no surprise that they both have very hectic schedules. In fact, The Weeknd is currently in the midst of a major tour, performing hits off his highly successful album Starboy. However, according to the same source, the two celebs are working hard to make sure that the distance between them doesn’t take a toll on their relationship. The source told E!, “When [Selena and The Weeknd] are not together, they text and Facetime and keep connected. They love to just chill and be a pretty normal couple – like go to the movies, order in and watch TV. They seem serious and believe this is the real deal.”]

While actress Jennifer Aniston might be a supportive wife to her husband Justin Theroux in most regards, she does draw a line when supporting him interferes with her favorite TV show. On Wednesday, Justin visited the hosts of Good Morning America to talk about the upcoming finale of his show The Leftovers (which airs on HBO). During his interview, Justin revealed that his wife, Jennifer, refuses to run lines with him, as she is scared she is going to spoil the show for herself.

On the morning talk show, Justin gushed, “[Jennifer] wouldn’t even run lines with me. Jennifer does not know what’s gonna happen. She’s a fan of the show, so she doesn’t want any spoilers.” The 45-year-old actor went on to reveal that even Jennifer has no clue what will happen on the show’s upcoming finale. Justin explained, “It’s one of those things where we’re not allowed to talk about what’s going on. But I’m very happy with how it ends.”

While on Good Morning America, Justin refused to give any details about his and Jennifer’s plans to celebrate their upcoming 2nd wedding anniversary. Justin told the hosting panel, “I’m not going to tell you anything. We’ll probably just do something quiet, that’s what we like to do.”

It’s hard to believe that Justin and Jennifer have been living in marital bliss for nearly 2 years already! As you may remember, the two stars said their “I dos” back in August of 2015. Incredibly, they managed to keep their nuptials fairly secret, as they hosted a relatively intimate ceremony at the home in Los Angeles. Since then, while they may both be incredibly famous, they have continued to keep their love life out of the public eye (for the most part).

Megyn Kelly has landed an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the premiere of her NBC newsmagazine Sunday.

She announced the big “get” on Thursday’s “Today” show. She’s already in Russia to moderate a discussion featuring Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and the interview will take place afterward. They’ve been working to land the interview since Kelly agreed to serve on the panel.

Kelly left Fox News Channel for her job at NBC News, where she will also host a morning talk show starting in September.

In the best competitive tradition, “CBS This Morning” on Thursday aired a portion of a Putin interview conducted by filmmaker Oliver Stone. Corporate sister Showtime is airing four shows featuring Stone’s interviews with Putin starting June 12.

After scoring a one-on-one with Russian President Vladimir Putin for her new NBC Sunday night show, Megyn Kelly will interview another controversial figure.

Kelly’s heading to Austin, Texas, to interview ­Infowars host Alex Jones.

“She’s coming to town next week,” Jones told former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone on Jones’ YouTube show.

“It’s taped,” Jones said on Thursday. “They’re going to be able to edit however they want. The producer was so over-the-top fake nice . . . Megyn’s like, ‘We’re going to get dinner — a nice big steak!’ I said, ‘Megyn, you don’t like me, stop acting like it.’ And she said, ‘I do.’ ”

Jones, who added that Kelly’s pitch for the interview was an “off-the-record” conversation, continued, “I want it known, I’m not doing the interview because she’s a pretty girl. I’m doing it because I can’t be a wimp and turn it down.”

The conspiracy theorist — who also talked about something called the “Z-Shield,” a “game-changing toxic metal and chemical-defense support formula” — said that NBC “will act like they’re your friend and every time screw you over . . . I know I am walking into a trap.” NBC declined to comment.

Netflix has canceled its sci-fi series “Sense 8” after two seasons.

Netflix’s vice president of original content Cindy Holland confirmed the cancellation in a statement Thursday.

The streaming service on Thursday confirmed that it would not be moving forward with the sci-fi drama from Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski. “After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end,” Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of original content, said in a statement.

“It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kickass and outright unforgettable,” she continued. “Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant [Hill] for their vision and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”

This might be a good time to start making some noise. https://t.co/N08EgzD8E4 — Brian J. Smith (@BrianJacobSmith) May 30, 2017

Sense8 centered on eight strangers around the globe who find themselves interconnected. The ensemble cast was made up of Aml Ameen, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre and Brian J. Smith. Rumors of Sense8‘s uncertain future loomed in the days before the announcement, and castmember Smith even helped get a #RenewSense8 hashtag trending on Twitter in an effort to keep the show alive.

Holland wrote that the show’s story, which shot episodes in 13 countries, its cast and crew reflected a diverse global community. The Emmy-nominated series also notably cast LGBT actors in leading roles.

The second season was released last month.

The news comes just a week after Netflix canceled “The Get Down.” The musical drama from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann focused on the rise of hip-hop in the ’70s.

Tracy Morgan has been ordered to testify under oath by Walmart’s insurance company about the multimillion-dollar crash settlement he got from the retail giant — which according to them, was way too generous.

The store’s insurer, Ohio Casualty, is demanding that the comic be deposed over the estimated $90 million payout that he received following the deadly 2014 crash that involved him and one of Walmart’s trucks.

They are also asking that he turn over his medical records, income statements, information related to his future earning potential — and even documents pertaining to appearances he made on “Saturday Night Live” and the Emmys.

Court documents filed last week by Ohio Casualty and Liberty Insurance Underwriters outline the requests for deposition dates for both Morgan and his friend Ardley Fuqua, who was a passenger in the car on the night of the crash.

Some of the financial records that they’ve demanded to see include Morgan’s federal and state tax returns from 2009-2014, and documents related to his settlement and prior earnings.

In addition, the insurance company has requested to see a list of medicines that he was prescribed after the crash — as well as any records of doctor visits, the Mail reports.

To add insult to injury, they’ve asked Morgan to include information pertaining to photos taken of him riding around in a $440,000 Lamborghini just months after the settlement with Walmart.

The 48-year-old was said to have suffered a severe brain injury in the July 7, 2014 crash on the New Jersey Turnpike. The incident left his good friend and fellow comic, James McNair, dead and several others seriously injured.

Morgan reached his settlement with Walmart in May 2015. He wound up buying a $13.9 million mansion in Alpine, NJ, later that year.

Ohio Casualty blasted the deal with Morgan at the time, saying Walmart should have never paid the comedian without putting him or anyone else on the stand.

The decision to depose the Bronx native comes a little over a year after he and Fuqua were slapped with subpoenas, ordering them to cough up info about the crash — but they reportedly refused and failed to provide an “adequate excuse” as to why.

“The depositions of Morgan and Fuqua are relevant and necessary, because they collectively received 92% of the huge settlement of the Morgan action,” the court documents state. “Their depositions were never taken nor were they served with any formal discovery in the Morgan action, and Wal-Mart [sic] has relied on the claims of Morgan and Fuqua as the principal reason in contending that the settlement of the Morgan action was reasonable.”

Walmart’s insurers claim that the rest of the money that the company paid out in crash-related settlements went to McNair’s children. They ultimately believe that Morgan’s potential earnings and financial status weren’t as comprised as he made them out to be and that he took advantage of the system.

The company’s motion to compel depositions of Morgan and Fuqua was filed on May 25 in Trenton, NJ. It asks that they provide a date between June 19 and August 2.

The pair could be held in contempt of court if they once again fail to provide a reason for why they can’t testify.

“The sole reason Morgan and Fuqua have refused to provide deposition dates is their insistence that Plaintiffs provide information that is not required under the federal rules and accept their unconditional reservation of all rights, including their reservation not to appear for a deposition at all,” Ohio Casualty writes in the court documents.

“This is a baseless position designed to avoid giving dates for their depositions,” they said. “For these reasons, Plaintiffs ask that Tracy Morgan and Ardley Fuqua be ordered to each provide Plaintiffs with dates on which they can appear for a 7-hour deposition pursuant to the subpoenas.”

