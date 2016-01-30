Click to read the full story: Scott Disick Kourtney Kardashian Mixed Messages & ‘Gilmore Girls’ Revived

Full House fans aren’t the only audience that is getting a reboot of their favorite show. It has now been confirmed that Gilmore Girls is getting a revival in the form of a Netflix mini-series. Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel will be returning to write and direct the show’s four-part return.

The crew is reportedly going to start filming as soon as possible, as they are hoping to have the episodes filmed by the end of this spring. Fortunately for fans, most of the main cast members have signed on to return for the reboot, including: Lauren Graham (Lorelai), Alexis Bledel (Rory), Scott Patterson (Luke), Kelly Bishop (Emily), Sean Gunn (Kirk) and Keiko Agena (Lane).

Star Lauren Graham took to her Twitter early on Friday to reveal the exciting news. The actress posted, “I CAN NOW CONFIRM: it’s time for me, and this jacket I stole in 2007, to return to work,” alongside a picture of her holding a “Gilmore Girls” embroidered jacket.

Lauren Graham, Twitter post:

I CAN NOW CONFIRM: it's time for me, and this jacket I stole in 2007, to return to work.@netflix #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/tBb07J9oO1 — Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) January 29, 2016

Statement from Scott Patterson.

“I am thrilled Warner Bros and Netflix have gathered us all once more for a return to Stars Hollow. We have an unbelievably talented cast, and with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino’s rich writing and character development, the story continues its timeless arc. I’m excited to see where the characters are now, and find out where and how they develop. I am happy to be back working with my friends and cast-mates, but even more thrilled for the fans. All of this is because of them, and without our fans, none of this would have been possible. Luke’s Diner is now open for business!”

Netflix also took to their social media to share the news with followers. Alongside a reminiscent picture of memorabilia from the show, including a Yale t-shirt from Rory’s college days, Netflix announced, “From Stars Hollow to Hartford To New Haven to Netflix. Welcome back, girls. An all new season of Gilmore Girls coming to Netflix in 2016.”

Netflix, Instagram post:

Former couple Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been throwing out some major mixed messages when it comes to the status of their relationship. On this week’s episode of Khloe’s new talk show Kocktails with Khloe, Scott answered he would want to marry “[his] girl” Kourtney while playing a game with Khloe and the other guests. During this, Kourtney was on the sidelines of the set with Kylie, as they watched Scott and Tyga appear on their sister’s show.

Following this Kourtney returned the favor and gave a shout-out to Scott by posting a throwback image of the two of them onto her Instagram. This marks the first time that the reality star has posted a picture of Scott on her social media since they broke up back in July 2015. Alongside the image, Kourtney wrote, “#FBF with the baby daddy before he was a baby daddy.”

Despite all signs pointing to the two giving things another shot, Kourtney just recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she claimed she and Scott are “not together.” In addition, her sister Khloe also revealed earlier this month that Kourtney was not interested in dating at this point and is focusing her energy on raising her three young kids.

