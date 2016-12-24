Click to read the full story: Saints Mark Ingram apologizes for explosive side coming out

Mark Ingram Explodes on Sideline After Saints Take 14 Point Lead, Apologizes Postgame

With less than four minutes left in the game Sunday, the New Orleans Saints took a 48-34 lead over the Arizona Cardinals—their biggest of the game—thanks to a rushing touchdown by running back Tim Hightower. As most on the Saints sideline rejoiced, running back Mark Ingram wasn’t thrilled.

The former Heisman Trophy winner exploded on head coach Sean Payton as FOX’s cameras followed. On the previous play, Ingram converted aon third-and-one; however, it was the short touchdown on the next play that he really wanted.

“I’m real competitive in everything I do,” said Ingram addressing his rant after the game. “I got to be smarter, I got to control my emotions better, but we had a great win as a team, and that’s our No. 1 goal. And that’s what I’m happy for, that we’re bringing a win back to New Orleans.”

After his tirade, Ingram acknowledged Hightower on the sideline. And while Hightower downplayed it postgame, this game meant a lot more to him than it did to Ingram. The Cardinals drafted Hightower, and after missing nearly three years with knee issues, beating his old team was truly a monumental accomplishment for the back.

“It just feels good to win,” said Hightower after the big victory. “It feels good to win. I had so many words last night, I feel like I don’t have any now. I’m just thankful. This process is one that has tested me in every way.”

Fortunately, Tim’s quarterback had the words for him.

“Very meaningful,” said Drew Brees after the game, as no one could get much out of Hightower. “Very meaningful. Everything that Tim’s been through, I mean, he’s been out of football for three years with a knee injury, thought that he’d never play again on numerous occasions. But, talk about a guy who has a ton of grit, a ton of passion, just a vision of where he saw himself.”

Hopefully, Ingram will calm down and continue to play good football. He and Tim are quickly becoming one of the more dangerous backfield duos in the NFL.

