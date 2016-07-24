Click to read the full story: Saint West speaks and Rihanna needs more than her ‘Umbrella’ to survive ‘Bates Motel’

At 7 months old (born on December 5th of last year), reality star offspring Saint West has already spit out his first word. While in Las Vegas for a club appearance and party, Saint’s mother, Kim Kardashian revealed the first word that her son managed to utter.

On Friday, Kim revealed, “[Saint] said ‘dada’ today, three times and I was like ‘What?,’ Kanye [West] was so excited. He was like ‘I told him to say that.’ I was like,

‘I just really wanted him to say momma first.’”

While Kim may have been in ‘momma’ mode earlier in the day, she did find time to let loose later in the night. The 35-year-old beauty hit up the venue Hakkasan for her close friend’s bachelorette party. In addition, Kim also took on hosting duties for the night at the Sin City club. NBA player Scottie Pippen’s wife Larsa, as well as E! News host Maria Menounos, were also spotted at the event.

Kim sported a form-fitting dark navy-blue dress that showed off her over 70-pound weight loss. Since giving birth to Saint, Kim has been following the Atkins diet, which has evidently worked for her. While talking to the press on Friday, Kim revealed, “I’m definitely to my goal weight.” She confessed that she is “definitely down way more [pounds] than [she] was expecting.”

Considering all of the drama that Kim has been involved in lately (i.e. with Taylor Swift), her night-out probably gave her ample opportunity to dance off some of her built-up anger and frustration.

On Friday, a big announcement was made at Comic-Con in regards to the hit series Bates Motel. TV network A&E is gearing up for the show’s fifth and final season. They are evidently pulling out all the stops, as it was revealed that a huge pop star would be joining the cast.

At Comic-Con fans were shown a video message that featured singer Rihanna announcing she would be featured in the final season of Bates Motel. In the pre-recorded video, the “Work” singer exclaimed:

“Hello, Comic-Con! It’s your girl, RiRi! Let me tell you what a bad b**** is about to do. I’m about to check into the Bates Motel very soon. And guess what else. Guess who’s playing Marion…Yes, so all you Comic-Con fans, all you Bates Motel fans – stay tuned!”

Rhianna’s character Marion Crane is an iconic character from Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. Actress Janet Leigh originally portrayed Marion Crane in the 1960’s film adaptation. Later, actress Anne Heche also took on the role in the 1998 film version of the story.

Bates Motel executive producers Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin also released a statement explaining the show’s decision to bring Rihanna on board. They stated, “We wanted to thrust the iconic role [of Marion Crane] into a contemporary spotlight and redefine it in a meaningful and exciting new way. We also heard Rihanna was a fan of the show, and we were huge fans of hers, so it was the perfect collision of creativity and fate.”

While RiRi first major acting role in 2012’s Battleship didn’t amount to much (the movie is currently sitting at 38% on Rotten Tomatoes), Bates Motel will surely provide her with a bit more substance to work with.

