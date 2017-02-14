Click to read the full story: Russia defends Michael Flynn while White House evaluates

It seems that Russia is turning out to be more loyal to National Security Adviser Michael Flynn than President Donald Trump’s White House.

In a story that’s been growing and won’t go away, things came to a head over the weekend which now has Flynn in very hot water and Trump now “evaluating the situation.” This ‘situation’ is about Flynn possibly misleading Vice President Mike Pence about if he actually discussed sanctions against Russia with the Russian ambassador before Trump was inaugurated.

“The President is evaluating the situation,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement. “He’s speaking to the vice president relative to the conversation the vice president had with Gen. Flynn, and also speaking to various other people about what he considers the single most important subject there is: our national security.”

Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway (in her own hot water from hawking Ivanka Trump merchandise from the White House) got face time telling reporters that the President has “full confidence” in Flynn.

“Gen. Flynn does enjoy the full confidence of the President,” Conway said on MSNBC. She later declined to detail how much the President knew about the issue and when he knew it, deeming those conversations private.

The only one that is speaking up for Flynn is Russia, which only creates more head scratching as to the connections between Vladimir Putin and the White House.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov firmly denied that Flynn had discussed lifting former President Barack Obama’s sanctions against Russia with the ambassador before Trump took office.

Flynn’s repeated denials created suspicions amongst the White House team and The New York Times reported that transcripts exist of at least one phone call conversation recorded by U.S. intelligence agents that could affect his outcome.

White House sources are already stating that Flynn will be the first ‘You’re Fired’ from the Donald Trump administration, and his abrupt departure as keynote speaker from the Special Operations Forces annual banquet is a telling sign. This is following White House policy adviser Stephen Miller refusing to defend him Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

When asked if President Trump has continued confidence in his NSC pick, Miller told moderator Chuck Todd, “It’s not for me to tell you what’s in the President’s mind.”

“I don’t have any answers today,” Miller said in response to questions about whether Flynn misled the vice president. “I don’t have any information one way or another to add anything to the conversation.”

This is only the latest controversy to tarnish the Trump administration that will be needing a lifetime supply of remover at the rate it’s going.

The post Russia defends Michael Flynn while White House evaluates appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Shanka Cheryl