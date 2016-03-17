Click to read the full story: Russell Wilson’s ex size queens on Ciara & Kerry Washington’s off limits talk

Russell Wilson’s ex gave a little lesson in size queening for his girl Ciara; Amber Rose felt misunderstood for her Kim Kardashian and Beyonce comments and Kerry Washington doesn’t have time to talk about her personal life. She’ll give you a list of things to discuss, thank you.

Russell Wilson’s Ex-Wife Shade’s Ciara’s Engagement Ring

Can you say petty? So Ciara’s soon to be husband Russell Wilson was married for two years to a woman named Ashton Meem. They divorced in 2014 and not too long after, he and Ciara started dating, courting what you want to call it. The two lovebirds have been very open about the details of their relationship, in particular, their vow to refrain from sexual activity. They are now engaged, and it seems that the former Mrs. Wilson feels a certain kind of way about their upcoming nuptials.

Ashton changed her Twitter picture to a photo of her showing off her engagement ring which was a whopping 8-carat diamond. Ciara’s is a reported 5-carat according to Media Take Out.

Now why she felt the need to do this, I don’t know. Maybe the fact that Russell started dating Ciara not too long after their divorce might have something to do with it. I mean, he and Ashton were together since high school.

Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian, and Beyoncé all the Same?

I get it. When you are tired of the stigma that you brought on yourself, you wish and pray that things were different. But in the midst of trying to separate yourself from the reputation you garnered, please don’t try to do so by comparing what you do to someone like Beyoncé and what she does.

Amber Rose told the Daily Beast that she sees no difference in being a stripper or posting nude selfies of yourself on the internet and strutting on stage half naked. Yes, she compared the fame she has gotten as a stripper and Kim Kardashian’s fame as a porn start to Beyoncé face. And get this, she is calling it classism.

“It’s bullshit… So if we could sing, it would be OK if we were on stage half-naked. We all love Beyoncé, but she’s on stage half-naked and twerking all the time, yet people say, oh, she has talent so she’s able to do that…but at the end of the day we’re just women—we’re all women—and we should all embrace each other.”

Of course, the Bey Hive swooped in and explain to her why she and Kim K. are indeed NOTHING like Beyonce. After Bey’s supporters “read” her on social media, she backtracked on her comments in the hopes of clarifying how much she loves Beyoncé. She posted on Twitter,

“Was just speaking on Classism… Look it up maybe it applies to ur life. Don’t take my words out of context… I cried twice when I met her Lol.”

I hear you Muva. Let’s just say you should really think objectively about your comments before you make them. Mmmm K pumpkin?

Kerry Washington Doesn’t Have Time to Talk about her Personal Life

If you ask Kerry Washington about her personal life, you can rest assured that she will let you know it is none of your business.

Rumors of an imminent divorce from her husband Nnamdi Asomugha have been swirling for months now. But in classic Kerry Washington fashion, she will never confirm or deny anything to the media about what takes place in her house. She said during a panel on “The Rules of Social Stardom” at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas,

“I think it’s a double-edged sword… I think — and this is something Reese Witherspoon has talked about a lot — it’s a little different for me because I don’t talk about my personal life.”

She goes on further to say that social media can be great for some and horrible for others.

“Social media has actually been great for [other celebrities’] relationships with the weeklies or the gossip sites because people say things and they say, ‘That’s not true! Just so you know, that’s BS!’ I say ‘BS’ because it’s Sunday. So I’m thinking in some ways, it’s been great because people are able to maintain their voice.”

It seems people have been dying to know what’s going on with her marriage, but as she put in during the panel, it’s no one’s business to know.

“If I don’t talk about my personal life, it means I don’t talk about my personal life. That means not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumors about what’s going on in my marriage, I don’t refute them, because I don’t talk about my personal life.”

Well damn Kerry, tell us how you really feel boo.

