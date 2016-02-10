Click to read the full story: Rudy Giuliani not hot on Beyonce’s Black Power & Justin Bieber’s Superballer Hailey Hangtime

While the majority of people are praising and bowing down to Queen Bey, aka Beyonce, for her Super Bowl performance on Sunday. However former New York Mayor is coming forward with a not-so-favorable opinion.

On Monday, Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox & Friends and opened up about his personal thoughts on the superstar’s performance. In his interview, Rudy revealed that he didn’t think Beyonce’s fist gesture presumably in homage to the “Black Power” salute was appropriate for the televised event. In addition, Rudy also pointed out that many of her backup dancers were wearing berets much like the members of Black Panthers once did.

Rudy bluntly stated, “I think it was outrageous,” as he referred to the performance which featured dancers holding up signs that read “Justice for Mario Woods” – a young black man who was fatally shot by the San Francisco police in December.





The former mayor went on to criticize Beyonce’s decision to make her performance a political statement as he explained, “I thought it was really outrageous she used it as a platform to attack police officers who are the people who protect her and protect us, and keep us alive.”

Meanwhile, Beyonce is also garnering plenty of attention for her latest music video “Formation.” In the video, Beyonce attempts to conquer numerous political issues, specifically the controversies surrounding African-Americans that arose following Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

While Beyonce was slaying on stage, rumored couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reunited and once again had people talking and speculating about their relationship status. Although Justin posted a PDA-filled Instagram picture of him and Hailey during the holidays, the two haven’t been photographed together much since then. Therefore, many people were lead to believe that perhaps it was simply a fun fling for the two young stars. However over the Super Bowl weekend, Justin and Hailey were reportedly getting couple-y with one another once again.

A source close to Justin explains that the two ended up spending most of the weekend together. They went on to explain, “They are not an exclusive couple even though Hailey has made it clear that’s what she wants from Bieber. They spent the night together Saturday.”

Despite not making things official, Hailey has reportedly made sure that she is well liked and gets along with Bieber’s entourage. A source adds, “All of Bieber’s friends like Hailey and would like to see them together. They are [casually] dating. They both had a great time this weekend with each other.”

So while Bieber might not want to put a label on his relationship with Hailey, it looks like she is slowly cementing her desired place in his life.

