After over two weeks, MMA fighter Ronda Rousey finally emerged following her loss on November 14th. Unfortunately, Ronda, 28, was shaken when she faced her first career loss against 34-year-old Holly Holm. Ronda was immediately hospitalized after she lost the UFC 193 match and Women’s Bantamweight championship to her opponent. She was defeated as Holly delivered a forceful kick to Ronda’s head.

Following the loss, Ronda was placed on medical suspension. This means that the athlete cannot fight for 60 days and is not allowed to have contact for 45. In addition, Ronda also got stitches to her lip at the hospital and underwent a CT scan. Reports claim that if the scan shows any brain damage from impact Ronda’s suspension will extend to 6 months.

Ronda, who is usually outspoken and confident in front of the cameras, has been in hiding for the past while and covered her face as she headed through the airport following her loss. Therefore, people were surprised to see her casually strolling with her boyfriend and fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne, as they walked their pit bull around downtown Los Angeles over the weekend.

Currently, Ronda’s medical condition remains unknown. However, her opponent Holly Holmes has expressed that she is open to a rematch. While on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Holly stated, “I’ve been on the other end of a losing bout before, getting knocked out and having to come back. I did avenge my loss, and I know that she’ll be wanting to do the same.”

In this day and age, its not just little booties and blankets that babies are gifted when they are first born. Newborns are now being given their own social media accounts before they are even old enough to know what any of it means. Rapper/actor Ice-T and his wife/co-host Coco have already created a Twitter account for their daughter, Chanel, who was born on Saturday.

On Saturday, Coco posted to her Facebook post revealing that she had given birth. The post reads, “Surprise!!! Look who came early!! Welcome the new arrival of Chanel Nicole…a beautiful, healthy 5.7 pound & 18-inch baby girl. Ice and I are so proud! I cried while she was coming out I was so excited to meet her!”

Later on, the couple surprised fans further by starting up a Twitter for their new baby girl. Father Ice T posted on his twitter page a picture of Chanel and a playful caption that reads, “I decided I’d be the youngest girl with a Twitter page…what’s up!!!” Going on to say, “I’m ready to ROCK! @BabyChanelWorld”

I decided I'd be the Youngest girl with a Twitter page.. What's up!! I'm ready to ROCK! @BabyChanelWorld pic.twitter.com/d7taY6t8tq — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 28, 2015

On baby Chanel’s twitter page, there are already several updates about the baby and her parents. In addition, the newborn is also racking up the followers, as she is almost at 20,000. Pretty impressive for being under a week old!

