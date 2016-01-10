Click to read the full story: Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Leak & Brandi Glanville Round with Eddie Cibrian

Although she is no longer starring on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville is still maintaining a healthy dose of drama in her daily life. On Thursday, the reality star took to Twitter to address comments that her ex-husband and baby daddy, Eddie Cibrian made to the press.

It all started when Brandi claimed that she asked Eddie’s new wife LeAnn Rimes to stop posting pictures with Brandi and Eddie’s two kids – Mason and Jake – during the holidays. Brandi explained that it “hurt her feelings” seeing her kids celebrating the joyful season with her ex and his mistress-turned-wife. However, Brandi then said that Leann refused to do so and told her that the kids were “her family too.”

Shortly after, Eddie released a statement to People magazine, where he accused Brandi of falsifying the situation. Eddie explained, “Brandi is lying. She lies for the sake of publicity, and she has to bring in my wife unfortunately for it to make headlines. It isn’t fair. She never asked LeAnn to not post pictures of the kids during the holidays, ever. They don’t even talk!”

Unfortunately, Brandi wasn’t ready to let Eddie dismiss her claims. On Thursday, she took to her Twitter to say, “Sad that my ex has to go to the press & call me a liar when HIS LIES broke up our family.” Going on to say, “He knows I could just share our emails & be vindicated.” However, Brandi has since deleted the tweets.

Although LeAnn and Brandi have never had a healthy relationship with one another, Brandi did give LeAnn some support. Brandi also tweeted, “1 last note. What mom wouldn’t want HER kids full time? They have been with me since birth. I’m glad they have LeAnn to support them [cause Eddie] can’t.”

It is no secret that Ronda Rousey’s confidence was drastically shaken when fellow UFC fighter Holly Holms unexpectedly defeated her. Over the past few months, Ronda has been laying low and trying to recover from her devastating loss.

Fortunately, it looks like Ronda is beginning to show signs that she is ready to make a comeback. Earlier this week, an editor for Sports Illustrated teased a picture of Ronda being featured in their annual swimsuit issue. On their Instagram, the editor posted a backside shot of Ronda wearing a painted-on bathing suit.

MJ Day, Instagram post:

Not too long after, several other candid photos of Ronda from the SI shoot were leaked online. This triggered the UFC star to confirm her appearance in the magazine’s upcoming issue. Although it was intended to be a surprise, Ronda took to her Instagram to confirm the speculations, “Secret’s out – so here’s a free preview of this year’s 2016 SI swimsuit issue.” In the shot, Ronda is seen lying on the beach in the painted-on get up.

Ronda Rousey, Instagram post:

This spread will mark the first photo spread that Ronda has done since her defeat to Holms back in November. Hopefully, this helps Ronda gain some of her swagger back and finally come out of hiding.

The post Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Leak & Brandi Glanville Round with Eddie Cibrian appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay