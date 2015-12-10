Click to read the full story: Ronda Rousey Ready For Holly Holm & Russell Simmons Fires Off to Donald Trump

As the week is nearly over Kerry Washington is still happily married despite rumors, Ronda Rousey is ready to take on Holly Holm again, and Russell Simmons is letting friend Donald Trump know that the emperor still is wearing no clothes.

Celebrity Gossip

Kerry Washington Divorce Rumors Are Just That- Rumors!

Sometimes people have a hard time separating what they see on TV from what is real. They want the actors who play their favorite characters to have the same situations as those characters, and that’s just not how it goes MOST of the time.

Being that she plays a fixer on one of TV’s hottest shows, is seems folks want Kerry Washington to be in the need of a fixer herself. Rumors about the possibility of a divorce between her and Nnamdi Asomugha started swirling last week, but people need to chill because, according to folks close to the two, there is not a sign of separation for the lovebirds.

According to TMZ, several sources have reported that they are doing just fine, and the stories about an eminent divorce just aren’t true.

“They live like a normal couple, and when you’re around them or on the phone with them, they’re clearly into each other.”

The couple, who have been married for two years have a one-year-old daughter and were seen at the Kennedy Center Honors banquet over the weekend.

“If they divorce it’d be the most shocking split in a long time. It’s just not happening.”

Okay well, there you have it. Kerry Washington and her man are good.

Ronda Rousey Anxious to Fight Holy Holm Again

It’s no secret that the knockout heard round the world left more than just Ronda Rousey’s jaw out of place. The MMA fighter did not and is not taking the loss very well, and while she wants to get back in the ring to defend her rep, she knows and the world knows that is not going to happen anytime soon. But when it does take place, she says it will be her last fight. Well, if she loses the rematch that has yet to be scheduled that is.

“I guess it’s all going to be determined by what happens in the rematch… Everything is going to be determined by that. Either I’ll win and keep going or I won’t and I’ll be done with everything.”

That’s a pretty strong stance to take don’t you think? I mean we all “lose some and win some” but for people like Ronda Rousey, winning is the only option. The current proposal for their rematch is UFC 200 which will take place in July of next year, but Holy Holm’s team wants a fight with another fighter before the rematch with Ronda.

“They want Holly to wait for Ronda…Anything can happen in the sport, but we haven’t come to terms on the rematch, and until we come to terms, we just want to keep plugging away.”

Now that is going to be one major fight I can’t wait to see.

Russell Simmons Writes Letter to His Friend Donald Trump

It seems that Def Jam founder, Russell Simmons, has some words for his friend The Donald. As the Republican forerunner, Trump continues to rub people the wrong way with his outrageous and offensives views on culture and the world. In an open letter to him, Russell Simmons calls out his long time buddy and tells him to stop the bullshit.

“Over 30 plus years you have been an amazing friend; endorsing my books, coming to my shows, flying me on your planes, your helicopters, and even allowing my family members and myself to stay in your house in Florida many times…So, it kinda pains me to know that my public statements about your candidacy have strained or ruined our friendship.”

Okay, nice set up there Simmons. Thanks for letting us know that you guys were pretty much bosom buddies. He starts if off sweet, but then lets him have it.

“Stop fueling fires of hate. Don’t feed into the rhetoric created by small-minded people,” he urges. “You’re smarter and certainly more loving then you let on… You have been many people’s champ in the past, but now you are becoming a major embarrassment.”

I am not going to get into the fact that Russell is actually friends with him because the kind of hate that Trump spews didn’t just happen overnight and I know he had to be aware of his racist, bigoted tendencies. With that, people have taken to social media to express their delight and appreciation for someone who seemingly knows Trump on a personal level telling him he’s gone too far.

Now I don’t know what that will solve but it’s good to see people read Trump for the self-indulgent monster he is.

The post Ronda Rousey Ready For Holly Holm & Russell Simmons Fires Off to Donald Trump appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: The Curvy Girl Diva