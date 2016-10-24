Click to read the full story: ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ will be just over 2 hours long

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Rumored Runtime Revealed

It’s strange when movie studios go to the ends of the earth to protect secrets about upcoming projects but end up having everything leaked anyways. While we don’t need to go into just how those secrets are released, the entire method of studio-to-public delivery has been faulty as of late. However, that flaw often works to our advantage. Most people are pretty chipper when confidential details about a certain film suddenly hit the Web. And one of the biggest upcoming films that has many aching for any taste of what’s to come is Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Despite the film being classified as a spin-off of the main Star Wars series, it’s actually set just before the time period of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.

That setting choice may not make sense to everyone at this point — nor will it really matter in the big scheme of things — but it will probably play a part in future installments. Either way, the film looks fantastic. The trailers that have been released over the last few months have shown a smart, mature take on a project that could have easily fallen flat. Making sure Rogue One meets expectations is even more important now that it’s having to follow last year’s stellar Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens. Even though the early projections for Rogue One’s box office haul have been somewhat lower than that of The Force Awakens, the spin-off will still more than likely win over anyone who crosses its path.

[springboard type=”video” id=”1662287″ player=”mtvt006″ width=”480″ height=”400″ ]

An overlooked aspect of what can effect a blockbuster’s financial success is runtime. One part of previous Star Wars movies (and potentially future ones) that has always been refreshing is how their runtimes never seem to overstay their welcome. While some fans want to see an 180-minute Star Wars adventure, the films’ average lengths are one of the ways that makes them so vastly popular. Basically any person can watch one — and hopefully enjoy — without getting muscle cramps from sitting too long. And thankfully, it appears as though Rogue One will be continuing that style. Making Star Wars (via The Playlist) happened to come across a potential runtime for Rogue One from Australian exhibitor Event Cinemas, who listed the film as being 133 minutes. That’s a pretty decent length, right? Would it be too pushy to ask Lucasfilm to stretch that to 150 minutes? Well, maybe one day. If you have any curiosity about how Rogue One’s runtime compares to prior installments, take a look below.

–Star Wars: A New Hope: 121 minutes

–Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back: 124 minutes

–Star Wars: Return of the Jedi: 131 minutes

–Star Wars: The Phantom Menace: 136 minutes

–Star Wars: Attack of the Clones: 142 minutes

–Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: 140 minutes

–Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 138 minutes

–Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 133 minutes

If you’ve been to the cinema at all recently, one thing you have probably noticed is that most blockbusters are quickly becoming longer and longer and longer. Films earlier this year such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (151 minutes) and Captain America: Civil War (147 minutes) have proven that a change in the air is happening faster than some moviegoers may like. That makes the rumored runtime for Rogue One that much more appealing. By being just over two hours gives us enough time to ingest all of the new characters and locations without being exhausting.

If you missed them, below are all the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character posters.

OFFICIAL ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY SYNOPSIS:

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are producing, with John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story opens on December 16, 2016.

The post ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ will be just over 2 hours long appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Henry Faherty