Roger Goodell, NFL Owners Told Mark Wahlberg ‘You Can’t Do This’ Upon Seeing HBO Show ‘Ballers’

Mark Wahlberg has always been a huge NFL. He loves his New England Patriots. He’s even executive producer of HBO’s comedic-drama “Ballers.” The show stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a retired Miami Dolphins defensive lineman and focuses on the health and financial aspects of football players’ lives in South Beach. The show has cameos from real players and tries to show the realistic side of NFL stardom from concussions to millions of dollars in spending money.

Of course, the NFL didn’t like that, probably because of the head injury stuff. They don’t like anything that has to do with head trauma or the “false narrative” that it has any correlation to football.

So, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his cronies made sure Wahlberg knew he wasn’t allowed to do what he’s doing.

“The first season of the show, the only calls I was getting were from guys like Roger Goodell, saying, ‘You can’t do this,’ and various owners in the league,” said Wahlberg on ESPN’s “Mike & Mike.” “We were saying it’s actually a good thing for the league and the players because hopefully, you’ll get the word out there with the crazy stuff and the financial side of it and hopefully get these guys to realize that they’ve got to be more careful with what they do with their money.”

The first season starred athletes such as Antonio Brown, Victor Cruz, Jason Pierre-Paul, Julian Edelman, Terrell Suggs, Jeremy Shockey, and DeSean Jackson among numerous others. The Rock has been seen hanging with Torrey Smith and NaVorro Bowman as well.

Wahlberg doesn’t plan to stop. Rest assured; more players will appear in the coming season.

“I can’t say what they’re doing or who it is yet,” said Wahlberg. “It’s a surprise, and I don’t want to spoil the finale.”

Okay, well, Wahlberg won’t tell us. But rumor has it the season will include Jarvis Landry, Ndamukong Suh, and “countless Patriots.”

Classic Wahlberg. Gotta protect the identity of his Patriots.

If you recall, the same thing happed back in the day when ESPN had the critically loved show “Playmakers.” The show was right on the money with realism which didn’t go over well with the NFL and it only lasted one incredible season.

