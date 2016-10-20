Click to read the full story: Roger Goodell fights to keep Oakland out of Las Vegas

As Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis continues to push forward with the move to Las Vegas, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has made it clear that he is committed to keeping the team in California, to the point where he has been working with the city of Oakland independent of the team.

Davis, on the other hand, is now “100 percent” committed to the move to Las Vegas, to the point where he may be done working with the city of Oakland.

“I’m gonna say this for the last time, all right? When I met with Governor [of Nevada Brian] Sandoval for the very first time, he looked me in the eye and said, ‘Are you using us for leverage to get a better deal somewhere else?’ I told him I’ve never done that with a city…Oakland was in the driver’s seat if they could’ve put together anything,” said Davis. “They came up with nothing. Zero. Las Vegas has already done what it is supposed to do, and we have to bring it up to the National Football League and get permission to move to Las Vegas.”

Davis has pitched the idea to the other owners, but Goodell isn’t ready to approve anything soon.

“There’s still a great deal of information that we need to gather with respect to the circumstances we see in Las Vegas, the opportunities, and also the challenges,” said Goodell at the league’s meeting in Houston. “Those are the things we’ll look at through the committee, and report back to them maybe as early as December, but more likely later than that.”

The big question is, how far will Goodell go to stop another team from relocating? He’s already trying to convince Oakland to figure it out, and he stressed that the stadium committee may have issues with the deal moving forward.

As was the case when the St. Louis Rams moved to Los Angeles prior to this season, the Raiders will need to nail down a solid stadium plan before the move.

“If they come up with what we’re talking about,” insisted Davis, “we’re gonna move to Las Vegas.”

