With Roger Goodell dragging his feet over the NFL Los Angeles situation, the owners took matters into their own hands. After Wednesday’s meeting, another meeting was rescheduled for the middle of January to vote on the L.A. move.

Do you know what that means? By the middle of January, we’ll know which teams and how many will be moving to the second largest market in the United States.

Or will we…

“Yes,” said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. “From the way we left it in here. I don’t guarantee it, but I certainly think that’s what we’re trying to head to, and I think it’s important since we have the ability to put a team there—or teams—we ought to do it.”

“One way or another, we’re getting this resolved,” said Houston Texans owner Bob McNair.

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said something along the lines of they’ll be locked in the room until they have a decision made.

Of course, wherever there’s progress, there’s a certain Commissioner of the NFL trying to stop it.

“I am in favor of making sure this is done the right way,” said Goodell, defending his comment that a vote at the Houston meeting in January will not be mandatory. “The ownership has expressed their desire to get this done in a reasonable amount of time.”

I commend Goodell for actually doing something this week about the catch rule in the NFL, but you need to be able to chew gum and walk at the same time, man.

At this point, the owners are going to control the reins moving forward. Apparently there’s a decent split between the plan to send the St. Louis Rams to Inglewood, CA and the one that would send the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders to Carson. Also, the two sides supposedly have a zero percent chance of working together.

No one really knows to expect come January, but at this point it seems safe to say either the Rams or both the Chargers and Raiders will have a new home by 2017 at the latest.

