As Free Agency Approaches, Robert Griffin III, not Brock Osweiler, Becomes Increasingly Attractive to Denver Broncos

Coming off a defining Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers and still in possession of one of the top defenses of all time, the Denver Broncos are in a pretty good place, to say the least. John Elway has sewn together a fantastic team over the past four seasons with two Super Bowl appearances, but he has yet another obstacle to hurdle with quarterback Peyton Manning’s presumed retirement.

The consensus for a while now has been that Brock Osweiler would carry the torch forward; however, Osweiler’s impending free agency may pose an unforeseen issue—after getting to watch him play a few games this season when Manning was out with a foot injury, other teams seem to be showing some interest in the 2012 draft pick.

Personally, I find Osweiler vastly overrated and do not see him having this tremendously successful career as a starter that everyone else is projecting. But time will tell. Nonetheless, the Broncos will now be faced with a bidding war, assuming the franchise tag is used to retain Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller.

So what happens if Osweiler leaves? What if the Los Angeles Rams offer him a couple million more a season and the Broncos find themselves without a quarterback?

Well, supposedly, John Elway and the Broncos have shown some interest in, of all people, Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III.

The former Heisman winner and second-overall pick hasn’t exactly shown an ability to succeed since his rookie season, but if he can make a comeback anywhere, it’s Denver. The Broncos don’t need someone to come in a completely fill out Peyton Manning’s shoes. No one could do that. All they need is someone who can manage the game well enough to let the defense win it in the end. Osweiler did a decent job of that this season.

RGIII may not be the best quarterback on the table; however, if a bidding war ensues, he would certainly be the cheapest. The question is, can he not suck enough to give the defense a chance to win? I guess we’ll see.

