Robert Downey Jr talks what he hates and Sharon Osbourne works her 'Lemonade'

When you’re making millions upon millions of dollars for every movie like actor Robert Downey Jr., you have to get creative when trying to figure out what part of your job you are going to complain about. Fortunately, the 51-year-old action star did just that, as he tells GQ exactly what frustrates him about being the highly successful star he is.

In the latest issue of GQ Style, Robert talks about hating his title of ‘Highest Paid Actor.’ He explains, “First of all, could you imagine back in, let’s call it the golden era…Pacino’s and De Niro’s – do you think they would ever have allowed such a paltry discussion, reducing them to a monetary figure? I have had and have created some of the worst luck in the history of anybody in the public eye. And then there was five minutes there where I was batting a thousand.”

Nonetheless, even if Robert is frustrated with some aspects of being famous and ridiculously wealthy, he still is willing to give advice to up-and-coming actors looking to follow his path. Robert advises aspiring actors, “If you always talk about all the cool stuff you’re gonna do and you don’t understand why it hasn’t happened for you, because, you know [snaps fingers]…The fumes of that will get you over the first hurdle and nothing else. You must learn to put your nose to the grindstone for years and not look up, no matter how much rejection is heaped on you.”

Even though Robert earned a hefty $50 million for his role as Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) in the Avengers movie, he wants to prove that even he can find something to complain about (i.e. not like being identified as an incredibly rich actor – hey, I’d gladly take that burden off your shoulders Robert!).

Sharon Osbourne made her well-anticipated return to her daytime talk show The Talk on Tuesday. With her return, she gave fans some insight on what is really going on between her and her (potentially soon-to-be) ex-husband Ozzy Osbourne.

The show began with the 63-year-old TV personality drawing attention to the fact that she was sipping on lemonade. This was seemingly a direct reference to Beyoncé’s latest album Lemonade, which addressed the story of a strong woman being cheated on. Sharon’s drink choice appeared to back up the rumors that have been circulating the past day or so claiming that Ozzy cheated on her with a hairstylist. In addition, since the sudden split has reportedly nothing to do with Ozzy’s sobriety, it would make sense that it may be stemming from infidelity.

Sharon went on to address her personal troubles head on, explaining, “I’ve been avoiding looking at any pictures, reading anything. I know what’s going on. I don’t need to read about it and see about it because it’s like putting salt on a wound. I don’t need to.” After telling the audience that she was “doing great,” the former reality star got emotional as she said, “I honestly cannot thank people enough for backing me, for saying they love me. Everybody here at my home supporting me, sending me messages of love. I honestly, honestly am empowered and have found this inner strength. Okay- what’s next? I can handle this.”

The star continued to talk candidly about the unexpected situation, telling fans that she is still talking to Ozzy. However, she said she is unsure whether or not she will remain his wife for much longer. In addition, she revealed that she is currently not staying in her home, as Ozzy has returned to their place after being reportedly missing for a concerning period of time.

