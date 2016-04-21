Click to read the full story: Rob Kardashian spending family money wisely on Blac Chyna and Jennifer Aniston beauty

People Magazine just released the winner of its 2016 “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” award. For the second time (as she won it back in 2004), actress Jennifer Aniston earned the title.

In the associated article, Jennifer told the magazine that she is “very, very flattered” to be crowned the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman.” She went on to say that she was very humbled when she received the news, adding that it was a very “teenage-y kind of moment,”

Of course, People proceeded to try and get Jen to reveal as many of her beauty secrets as possible for readers. Thus, the 47-year-old opened up about her diet. However, in contrast to countless reports stating that the star is constantly watching what she is eating, Jen confessed, “I’m not as strict as I was. It was always sort of a monitored watch. Then I thought just give yourself moderation.”

Jen also discussed the importance she places on getting a good night’s sleep and staying hydrated. The former Friends actress stated, “this is the only body we’re given, we need to be really good and mindful of what we eat and how we take care of our skin – getting a good night’s sleep is extremely important, as is hydrating with water, water, water. It’s so important to getting that extra glow.”

Jen’s emphasis on water and skincare is fitting, as the actress has been the face of both Smart Water and Neutrogena for a number of years now. Evidently it seems to be working, as she is once again beating out countless young Hollywood starlets for the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” title.

Kylie Jenner isn’t the only lucky lady to be gifted a Lamborghini by the man in her life. In fact, Kylie’s very own brother Rob decided to spoil his fiancée Blac Chyna with a brand-new, purple Lamborghini.

On Wednesday, Blac Chyna took to Instagram to thank Rob for the lavish present. Alongside a picture of her and him posing beside the sports car, Blac Chyna captioned, “Thank you baby for my Huracan Lamborghini [Rob Kardashian].”

Blac Chyna, Instagram post:

According to an insider, Rob purchased the car from Beverly Hills Lamborghini for a whopping $199,800. Evidently, Rob has no problem dropping some major cash on his beau. Just a few weeks ago he proposed to her with a 7-carat, round-cut engagement ring that is estimated to be worth over $300,000.

The way that Rob is splurging these days, one has to believe that his sock line Arthur George is doing really well – or perhaps he has something else up his sleeve to pay off these ever-growing bills (i.e. airing his upcoming wedding on TV, reality show with Blac Chyna, etc.)

Funny enough, wasn’t Tyga’s repo’d car purple?

