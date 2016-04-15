Click to read the full story: Rob Kardashian ready for KUWTK return and Blake Lively Eva Mendes join fertile Hollywood

As Caitlyn Jenner’s docu-series I Am Cait nears the finale of its 2nd season season, the other side of the clan is getting ready for the premiere of their reality series. On May 1, E!’s hugely successful show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is returning for its 12th season.

Every season the family finds some plot line to keep fans interested. From Scott Disick’s substance abuse issues to Khloe’s divorce from Lamar, there always seems to be something dramatic going on in the family’s lives that they are able to exploit on their show. This upcoming season is no different, as recently released promotional clips show that Rob Kardashian will be making his return.

Over the past few seasons Rob has opted to not be seen in front of the camera, as it is known that he has been struggling with both his weight and mental health. However, this is about to change, as the promos show him being welcomed into his new home (at the time of filming) by his mother, Kris Jenner.

In addition to returning to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, several media outlets are claiming that Rob has been shopping around several different television networks, as he contemplates broadcasting his upcoming wedding to his new fiancée, Blac Chyna. Nonetheless, until anything is substantiated with that, you can catch Rob making his highly anticipated return to the small screen when Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns on Sunday, May 1.

It’s baby season in Hollywood!

Right on the heels of Kelly Clarkson giving birth and Megan Fox revealing her third pregnancy, two huge Hollywood actresses have also announced their baby news.

First, according to People magazine, former Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds. A few days earlier Blake sparked rumors that she may have a baby on the way as she appeared to be covering up her stomach while wearing a notably oversized robe on the beach.

Undoubtedly, Ryan and Blake are thrilled about expanding their family. They have both expressed their desire to have a big family. Ryan recently told Detail magazine, “We’d love to have a big family. We both come from big families – my parents did four, Blake’s did five. A lot of people say it’s crazy, but we’ll only know when we’re there, you know? We’ll walk through that fire pretty happily, I think.”

The other star who reportedly also has a growing bump is actress Eva Mendes. This is her second child with boyfriend Ryan Gosling. According to insiders close to the star, Eva is already in her second trimester. Moreover, the duo’s 1 and a half-year-old daughter Esmeralda will soon have a little brother or sister to play with!

Congratulations to the two happy couples!

